Iraq: Twin suicide bombing kills dozens in Baghdad

Two suicide blasts a market in central Baghdad on Thursday killed at least 28 people, according to the Iraqi military.

A further 73 people were injured, Major General Kadhem Bohan, the head of Iraq's civil defense unit told reporters.

It was a rare attack in the Iraqi capital. The city has seen almost no such bombings since the military defeat of Islamic State in Iraq in 2017.

What we know so far:

The first suicide bomber had rushed into the market and claimed to feel sick, so that people would gather around him. He then detonated his explosives, the interior ministry said.

As people gathered around the victims, a second attacker detonated his bomb, the ministry's statement said.

They were being pursued by security forces, reported Iraqi station Nujaba tv, citing an armed forces spokesperson.

Medics and security forces across the capital were mobilized to respond to the deadly attack.

The militarized Green Zone area of the city closed following the incident.

No group has claimed responsibility for the twin bombing.

The death toll could rise as some wounded people were in a critical condition, according to police sources.

