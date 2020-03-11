Iraq: Taji military base hit by rockets for second time in a week

A barrage of rockets hit a base housing US and other coalition troops north of Baghdad, Iraqi security officials said Saturday.

The attack, at Camp Taji, happened just days after a similar incident killed three servicemen, including two Americans.

An Iraqi colonel inside the base told Reuters he could now hear sirens blaring having heard at least 10 rockets hit the base — some 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the capital.

The Associated Press reported that there was no immediate word on casualties, citing officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

Surprising daytime attack

Saturday's attack was unusual because it occurred during the day. Previous assaults on military bases housing US troops typically occurred overnight.

On Friday, the US retaliated to Wednesday's rocket attack with airstrikes on arms depots it said were used by hardline members of the Kataib Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militia group believed to be responsible.

However, Iraq's military said those airstrikes killed five security force members and a civilian.

Longstanding antagonism between the United States and Iran has mostly played out on Iraqi soil in recent months.

mm/jcg (AFP, AP, Reuters)