Iraq: Survivors in Mosul deal with IS legacy 10 years on

Ten years ago, the militant Islamic State group, or Daesh, terrorized large parts of Iraq and Syria. In northern Iraq, Kurdish villagers still live in danger while trying to demine their territory.

"IS took away my youth," said Siham Fayruz, a resident of Mosul, Iraq who were among those who stayed during the Islamic State's brief rule.

The city in northern Iraq was a battleground for IS militants and Kurdish fighters. The militant group ruled Mosul for three years before Kurdish forces removed them from power.

Learn more about how Mosul residents like Fayruz are still recovering from the IS incursion 10 years on.