  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Paris OlympicsUS election 2024Israel-Hamas
ConflictsIraq

Iraq: Survivors in Mosul deal with IS legacy 10 years on

Sira Thierij
August 2, 2024

Ten years ago, the militant Islamic State group, or Daesh, terrorized large parts of Iraq and Syria. In northern Iraq, Kurdish villagers still live in danger while trying to demine their territory.

https://p.dw.com/p/4j20c

"IS took away my youth," said Siham Fayruz, a resident of Mosul, Iraq who were among those who stayed during the Islamic State's brief rule.

The city in northern Iraq was a battleground for IS militants and Kurdish fighters. The militant group ruled Mosul for three years before Kurdish forces removed them from power. 

Learn more about how Mosul residents like Fayruz are still recovering from the IS incursion 10 years on.

Skip next section Similar stories from Iraq

Similar stories from Iraq

Man on boat in a marsh

Iraq's marshes are drying up

Reduced water flow in the Tigris and Euphrates is drying up the marshes in southern Iraq, destroying an ancient culture.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 17, 202104:45 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

People in Tehran chant slogans in a protest to condemn the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh

Iran vows revenge for killing of Haniyeh

The assassination of the Hamas leader represents a massive security breach for Iran.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202402:32 min
A view of Palestinian protesters in Ramallah

Palestinian protesters vow revenge for Haniyeh death

The killing of Hamas's political leader has been condemned across the Arab world — and beyond.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202402:07 min
File photo of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, sitting in a chair and smiling

Killings of Israel's enemies raise escalation fears

The death of Hamas leader Haniyeh came just hours after an airstrike that killed a top Hezbollah commander in Beirut.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202402:41 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Christoph Heusgen wears a red tie for a DW interview

Heusgen: 'I think Putin is laughing about us'

The Munich Security Conference head says Ukraine should be allowed to fire missiles into Russian territory for defense.
ConflictsJuly 11, 202415:55 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Show more