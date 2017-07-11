Iraq: Suicide attack kills several in Baghdad

Iraqi State TV reported a suicide attack at a market in central Baghdad on Thursday.

There were two bombings, according to Jordan-based Iraqi broadcaster Dijlah tv.

At least seven people were killed and a further 25 were injured, according to initial reports.

The Green Zone area of the city was closed following the attacks.

It was a rare deadly attack in the Iraqi capital. The city has seen almost no such bombings since the military defeat of Islamic State in Iraq in 2017.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The death toll could rise as some wounded people were in a critical condition, according to police sources.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.