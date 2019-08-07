Iraq: Stampede during Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead

At least 31 people have died and more than 100 have been injured in a stampede in Iraq's Shiite city of Karbala. Panic broke out when a walkway reportedly collapsed during the ritual commemorations.
The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday said at least 31 people had died following a stampede in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala, about 80 kilometers south of the capital, Baghdad.
Tens of thousands of pilgrims are in the city for the Ashoura procession to mark the death of revered Imam Hussein.
What we know so far
Read more: Iraq: Caught between militias and 'Islamic State'
What is Ashoura? It is one of the most sacred holy days for Shiite Muslims around the world. It commemorates the killing of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein in 680 A.D. by a Karbala Muslim rival faction. Shiites participate in prayers, rallies and the ritual of self-flagellation.
Extremist attacks: The murder of Hussein led to the centuries' old schism between Shiite and Sunni Muslims. Hussein and his descendants are seen by Shiites as the rightful heirs to the prophet. In recent years, Sunni militants have attacked Ashoura processions. However, Tuesday's rituals were peaceful until the walkway collapsed.
mvb/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Dozens of people have been killed in the latest attacks carried out in mainly Shiite areas of Iraq. This came despite massive security deployed to safeguard worshipers marking the annual Ashoura day of mourning. (14.11.2013)
The Shiite month of mourning Muharram has reached its climax on the final day, known as Ashoura. While millions of Shiite Muslims peacefully observed the holy day, others were disrupted by violence. (25.11.2012)