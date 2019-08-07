Iraq: Stampede during Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Tuesday said at least 31 people had died following a stampede in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala, about 80 kilometers south of the capital, Baghdad.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims are in the city for the Ashoura procession to mark the death of revered Imam Hussein.

What we know so far

The incident occurred when a walkway collapsed, causing panic and a stampede.

A Health Ministry spokesman said the preliminary death toll was expected to rise.

More than 100 people are also reported to have been injured, with 10 believed to be in critical condition.

The incident took place during the "Tweireej" run, when people run toward the Imam's shrine.

Shiite Muslims beat themselves during a procession to mark Ashoura

What is Ashoura? It is one of the most sacred holy days for Shiite Muslims around the world. It commemorates the killing of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein in 680 A.D. by a Karbala Muslim rival faction. Shiites participate in prayers, rallies and the ritual of self-flagellation.

Extremist attacks: The murder of Hussein led to the centuries' old schism between Shiite and Sunni Muslims. Hussein and his descendants are seen by Shiites as the rightful heirs to the prophet. In recent years, Sunni militants have attacked Ashoura processions. However, Tuesday's rituals were peaceful until the walkway collapsed.

mvb/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)

