 Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead | News | DW | 10.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead

At least 31 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a stampede in Iraq's Shiite city of Karbala. Panic broke out when a walkway reportedly collapsed during the ritual commemorations.

Local actors dressed as ancient warriors re-enact a scene from the 7th century battle of Kerbala

The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday said at least 31 people had died following a stampede in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala, about 80 kilometers south of the capital Baghdad. 

Tens of thousands of pilgrims are in the city for the Ashoura procession to mark the death of revered Imam Hussein.

Read moreItaly: Police arrest 7 in deadly nightclub stampede

What we know so far

  • The incident occured when a walkway collapsed, causing panic and a stampede.
  • A health ministry spokesman said the death toll was only initial and is expected to rise.
  • More than 100 people are also reported to have been injured, with 10 believed to be in a critical condition.
  • The incident took place during the "Tweireej" run, when people run toward the Imam's shrine.

Read more: 'False alarm' sparks stampede in Disneyland Paris

What is Ashoura? It is one of the most sacred holy days for Shiite Muslims around the world. It commemorates the killing of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein in 680 A.D. by a Karbala Muslim rival faction. Shiites participate in prayers, rallies and the ritual of self-flagellation.

Read moreNigeria: Deadly stampede at presidential rally

Extremist attacks In recent years, Sunni militants have attacked Ashoura processions.The murder of Hussein led to the centuries' old schism between Shiite and Sunni Muslims. Hussein and his descendants are seen by Shiites as the rightful heirs to the prophet. 

Tuesday's Ashoura ritual showed no sign of attacks and were peaceful until the walkway collapsed. 

mvb/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Nigeria: Deadly stampede at presidential rally

Medics say 15 people have been killed in a crush at an election rally for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari inside a Port Harcourt stadium. A locked exit barred people's way, witnesses said. Nigeria votes on Saturday. (13.02.2019)  

'False alarm' sparks stampede at Disneyland Paris

One of Europe's most popular destinations saw a mass panic over suspicious noises. Officials have revealed the cause of the offending noises. (24.03.2019)  

Italy: Police arrest 7 in deadly nightclub stampede

Police in Italy have arrested seven men over a 2018 nightclub stampede on the Adriatic coast that left six people dead and dozens injured. Prosecutors say the gang used pepper spray to try and steal from young revelers. (03.08.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Irak Schiitische Milizen in Mossul

Iraq: Caught between militias and 'Islamic State' 07.08.2019

Iraq's prime minister wants to integrate militias into the Iraqi army, but in Bashiqa the local Shiite militia refuses to leave. Is the region plunging into dark times once again?

Pakistan Proteste nach Anschlag in Balochistan

Why are Pakistani Shiites 'disappearing'? 09.07.2019

Scores of Shiite Muslims have reportedly gone missing in Pakistan in the past few years. Activists claim that they have been picked up by the country's intelligence agencies after they returned from Syria and Iraq.

Bagdad Graffiti Versöhnung Schiiten Christen

In Baghdad walls come down, ushering freedom in 23.06.2019

The removal of security walls is transforming the Iraqi capital. In this new, more relaxed atmosphere, women are demanding their place in public space, and mixed marriages have become the "new normal."

Advertisement