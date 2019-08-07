Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead

At least 31 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a stampede in Iraq's Shiite city of Karbala. Panic broke out when a walkway reportedly collapsed during the ritual commemorations.
The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday said at least 31 people had died following a stampede in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala, about 80 kilometers south of the capital Baghdad.
Tens of thousands of pilgrims are in the city for the Ashoura procession to mark the death of revered Imam Hussein.
Read more: Italy: Police arrest 7 in deadly nightclub stampede
What we know so far
Read more: 'False alarm' sparks stampede in Disneyland Paris
What is Ashoura? It is one of the most sacred holy days for Shiite Muslims around the world. It commemorates the killing of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein in 680 A.D. by a Karbala Muslim rival faction. Shiites participate in prayers, rallies and the ritual of self-flagellation.
Read more: Nigeria: Deadly stampede at presidential rally
Extremist attacks In recent years, Sunni militants have attacked Ashoura processions.The murder of Hussein led to the centuries' old schism between Shiite and Sunni Muslims. Hussein and his descendants are seen by Shiites as the rightful heirs to the prophet.
Tuesday's Ashoura ritual showed no sign of attacks and were peaceful until the walkway collapsed.
mvb/rt (AP, dpa, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Medics say 15 people have been killed in a crush at an election rally for Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari inside a Port Harcourt stadium. A locked exit barred people's way, witnesses said. Nigeria votes on Saturday. (13.02.2019)
One of Europe's most popular destinations saw a mass panic over suspicious noises. Officials have revealed the cause of the offending noises. (24.03.2019)