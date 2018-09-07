 Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead | News | DW | 10.09.2019

News

Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead

At least 31 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a stampede in Iraq's Shiite city of Karbala. Panic broke out when a walkway reportedly collapsed during the ritual commemorations.

Local actors dressed as ancient warriors re-enact a scene from the 7th century battle of Kerbala

The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday said at least 31 people had died following a stampede in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala, about 80 kilometers south of the capital Baghdad. 

Tens of thousands of pilgrims are in the city for the Ashoura procession to mark the death of revered Imam Hussein.

What we know so far

  • The incident occured when a walkway collapsed, causing panic and a stampede.
  • A health ministry spokesman said the death toll was only initial and is expected to rise.
  • More than 100 people are also reported to have been injured, with 10 believed to be in a critical condition.
  • The incident took place during the "Tweireej" run, when people run toward the Imam's shrine.

What is Ashoura? It is one of the most sacred holy days for Shiite Muslims around the world. It commemorates the killing of Prophet Muhammad's grandson Imam Hussein in 680 A.D. by a Karbala Muslim rival faction. Shiites participate in prayers, rallies and the ritual of self-flagellation.

Extremist attacks In recent years, Sunni militants have attacked Ashoura processions.The murder of Hussein led to the centuries' old schism between Shiite and Sunni Muslims. Hussein and his descendants are seen by Shiites as the rightful heirs to the prophet. 

Tuesday's Ashoura ritual showed no sign of attacks and were peaceful until the walkway collapsed. 

More to come...

mvb (AP, dpa, Reuters)

