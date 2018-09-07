Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead

The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday said at least 31 people had died following a stampede in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala.

Tens of thousands of pilgrims are in the city to mark the death of revered Imam Hussein.

What we know so far

The incident occured when a walkway collapsed

More than 100 people are also reported to have been injured and 10 are believed to be in critical condition

Iraq health ministry spokesman Seif al-Badr said the toll was only initial

The incident happened toward the end of the Ashoura procession, causing panic and a stampede

The stampede occured at a major shrine in Karbala

Shiite Muslims around the world are observing Ashoura on Tuesday, one of their most sacred religious holy days in the calendar.

The day commemorates the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Hussein.

Hundreds and thousands of Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon participated in prayers, rallies and the ritual of self-flagellation.

More to come...