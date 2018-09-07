Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead

At least 31 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a stampede in Iraq's Shiite city of Karbala. Panic broke out when a walkway allegedly collapsed during the ritual commemorations.
The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday said at least 31 people had died following a stampede in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala.
Tens of thousands of pilgrims are in the city to mark the death of revered Imam Hussein.
What we know so far
Shiite Muslims around the world are observing Ashoura on Tuesday, one of their most sacred religious holy days in the calendar.
The day commemorates the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Hussein.
Hundreds and thousands of Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon participated in prayers, rallies and the ritual of self-flagellation.
More to come...