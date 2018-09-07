 Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead | News | DW | 10.09.2019

News

Iraq: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead

At least 31 people have died and more than 100 were injured in a stampede in Iraq's Shiite city of Karbala. Panic broke out when a walkway allegedly collapsed during the ritual commemorations.

Iraqi Shiites in costumes re-enact events of Ashura

The Iraqi health ministry on Tuesday said at least 31 people had died following a stampede in Iraq's Shiite holy city of Karbala. 

Tens of thousands of pilgrims are in the city to mark the death of revered Imam Hussein.

What we know so far

  • The incident occured when a walkway collapsed
  • More than 100 people are also reported to have been injured and 10 are believed to be in critical condition
  • Iraq health ministry spokesman Seif al-Badr said the toll was only initial 
  • The incident happened toward the end of the Ashoura procession, causing panic and a stampede
  • The stampede occured at a major shrine in Karbala

Shiite Muslims around the world are observing Ashoura on Tuesday, one of their most sacred religious holy days in the calendar. 

The day commemorates the death of Prophet Muhammad's grandson, Imam Hussein.

Hundreds and thousands of Shiite Muslims in Iraq, Iran, and Lebanon participated in prayers, rallies and the ritual of self-flagellation.

 

 

More to come...

