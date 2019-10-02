 Iraq: several killed as anti-government protests persist | News | DW | 02.10.2019

News

Iraq: several killed as anti-government protests persist

The civil unrest has endured for a second day across the country. Protesters were venting their fury at Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's government, despite a massive security operation aimed at quelling the rebellion.

Iraqi protesters hold a banner the a picture of Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi, who was removed from his post as commander of the country's counterterrorism forces without explanation and transferred to the Defense Ministry

At least seven people were killed and dozens more injured in Iraq on Wednesday as armed forces fired shots and tear gas to suppress anti-government protesters demanding jobs, improved services and an end to perceived corruption.

This brings the death toll to nine within 24 hours after two were killed on Tuesday, in what has been described as the worst unrest to take place in Baghdad in more than a year.

Read more: Stampede at Ashoura ritual leaves dozens dead

More than 200 people were injured in clashes across the country as demonstrators once again displayed their anger at Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi's government.

Authorities out in force

The renewed clashes occurred despite a massive security operation in an effort to quell the protests.

Heavily armed forces and riot police were deployed on the streets of the Iraqi capital, blocking all intersections leading to a major central square.

Locals said authorities had closed down social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp.

In addition, security officials said authorities had imposed a curfew in a number of southern Iraqi cities due to the unrest.

