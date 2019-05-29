Iraq sentences two more French citizens to death

The verdicts take the number of French citizens who have been found guilty of joining Islamic State to 11. Legal experts have said the rulings leave an "indelible stain" on the presidency of Emmanuel Macron.
A court in Iraq on Monday sentenced two more French nationals to death for membership of Islamic State.
The total number of death penalties handed out to French citizens has totaled 11 in the last week alone.
In excess of 40 French lawyers, however, have condemned the rulings. In a joint statement the attorneys said France had been "trapped" by its refusal to repatriate the jihadist fighters.
They added that the sentences, if carried out, would "leave an indelible stain on the mandate of [French President] Emmanuel Macron."
Macron claimed at the time the fighters were handed over, that it was a "bilateral matter between Iraq and Syrian Democratic Forces."
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian conceded the men had received fair trials but said Paris is asking Iraq not to carry out the death sentences.
