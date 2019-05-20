Iraq sentences 3 French citizens to death

Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez and Salim Machou have one month to apply for the ruling to be overturned. The trio are accused of joining the "Islamic State" terrorist organization.
An Iraqi court on Sunday sentenced three French citizens to death.
The three were found guilty of joining the "Islamic State" group (IS), according to a court official. They had been captured in Syria by US-backed forces and were subsequently transferred to Iraq for trial.
Read more: Islamic State militants riot in Tajik prison, dozens dead
Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez and Salim Machou have 30 days in which to appeal.
Gonot, who fought for IS before being arrested, has also been sentenced in absentia by a French court to nine years in prison, according to the French Terrorism Analysis Center (CAT).
Read more: Germany brings home 'Islamic State' children from Iraq
Machou was a member of a European foreign terrorist organization that conducted attacks in Iraq and Syria, according to US officials.
Legal process questioned
Lopez, from Paris, traveled with his family to northern Iraq before entering Syria, said French investigators.
His lawyer, Nabil Boudi, was critical of the legal process, stating it was "summary justice."
The French government had "guaranteed us that French citizens would all be entitled to a fair trial, even in Iraq."
However, Lopez was sentenced to death "based solely on a series of interrogations in Baghdad jails," Boudi added.
Human Rights Watch, an investigative group that focuses on the abuse of vulnerable minorities, has previously criticized Iraq's treatment of IS suspects. The organization has accused authorities of eliciting confessions via torture.
jsi/rc (AP, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
The Pentagon is considering a request to send thousands more troops to the Middle East as relations worsen, unnamed officials say. Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader said he foresaw the demise of American civilization. (23.05.2019)
The head of Human Rights Watch appeals on DW for Germany and Angela Merkel to do more for rights abroad. Kenneth Roth noted that "the traditional powers" on the world stage, the US and UK, "were largely absent" of late. (17.01.2019)
On Monday, EU foreign ministers gather in Brussels to discuss Europe's political and financial role in the Middle East following the Hamas victory in Palestinian elections last week. (29.01.2006)
In its World Report 2019, Human Rights Watch offers several examples of groups working globally to stand up to oppression. HRW has published annual reports since 1989 — often focused on dictatorships. (17.01.2019)
Germany's Bundeswehr has halted its military training exercises in Iraq amid heightened tensions in the region. The US has put troops on high alert and removed nonemergency diplomatic staff from Baghdad and Erbil. (15.05.2019)
A ruling by the European Court of Justice has allowed EU nations to reject asylum seekers with links to terrorist groups. The court said recruiting or equipping foreign fighters justifies 'exclusion from refugee status.' (31.01.2017)
Three prison guards and 29 inmates have been killed after a riot broke out at a high-security prison in Tajikistan. It is the second deadly prison disturbance in the country in the space of six months. (20.05.2019)
Germany has started repatriating the children of jailed "Islamic State" fighters from conflict zones the Middle East. European countries are grappling with how to handle returning foreign fighters and their families. (05.04.2019)
Human Rights Watch has accused Iraq of violating laws that protect children who are recruited by armed groups. It cited "deeply flawed screening processes" and use of torture to extract confessions of IS membership. (06.03.2019)