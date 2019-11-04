Iraq security kill Baghdad protesters with live rounds

Security forces in Iraq used live rounds, tear gas and rubber bullets on protesters in Baghdad on Monday, killing at least five people.

The deaths happened as thousands took part in anti-government protests across the capital city.

A member of the security forces was also among those killed and least 34 people were wounded in the violence on Monday, according to government and medical spokespeople.

Shots fired after entering the 'Green zone'

The live rounds were said to have been fired close to the offices of the Iraq state broadcaster after protesters crossed the Al-Ahrar bridge over the Tigris river.

The bridge separates Baghdad from government buildings in the high security area, the so-called "Green zone."

The Iraqi law enforcement said that they "dealt" with a group of protesters who had set fire to a restaurant, after crossing a main bridge over the Tigris river, according to a spokesman for the prime minister. He did not elaborate.

Security and medical sources confirmed the number of those dead, but could only confirm one death was from live fire, according to Reuters news agency.

At least 250 people have been killed in the anti-government protesters since they began at the start of October.

How many people have been killed so far?

The deaths follow after three protesters were killed on Sunday night during an attack on the Iranian Consulate in Karbala in southern Iraq.

Conservative estimates put the total number killed in anti-government protests at 250 people since the beginning of October.

Read more: Zahraa Ghandour: 'It's always the right time to talk about freedom'

Demonstrations were initially sparked by anger at Prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi's government, which Iraqi citizens see as corrupt and tied to foreign governments.

Citizens are also unhappy at high unemployment rates and poor public services.

Protesters have revived chants popular during the Arab spring in 2011, saying "the people want the fall of the regime."

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Protests begin as civilians try to enter government property On October 1, thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to protest the government. Among their demands were reducing unemployment, providing better services and ending corruption. The demonstrations converged on the centrally located Tahrir Square. The protesters also tried to enter the fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government buildings.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Violent police crackdown Security forces responded to the protesters attempt to enter the Green Zone by blocking roads and using tear gas, stun guns and water canons. After the demonstrators refused to leave, the forces opened fire with rubber bullets and with live fire. More than 200 were reportedly injured and one died. One other person died and dozens more were injured in related protests elsewhere in Iraq.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Calls for restraint The embattled Iraqi government has only been in power since October 2018. Following the protests, it increased security in Baghdad. Iraqi President Barham Saleh (pictured above in a photo from March 2019) urged "restraint and respect for the law." The UN's top official in Iraq also expressed "grave concern."

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq More protests, more deaths Protests continued despite the violence. On October 2, fresh demonstrations broke out in downtown Baghdad. Police, who were at the ready with armored vehicles and riot gear, responded with more live fire. By the end of the day, seven people were killed, bringing the total death count over the first two days of October to nine.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Protest multiply The demonstrations and riots also spread from Baghdad to Iraq's south. In some places demonstrators set buildings on fire. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi blamed the violence on "aggressors" and called an emergency national security meeting. While some politicians joined him in criticizing the protesters, others condemned the government's response.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq More instability ahead The government issued a curfew in Baghdad and three southern cities as standoffs continued nationwide, including at the airport outside the capital. By the end of October 3, at least 25 people had been killed. The border between Iraq and Iran was closed ahead of a religious pilgrimage to the Iraqi city of Karbala. Iran urged its citizens not to travel to Iraq; Bahrain issued a similar warning.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Anti-government blogger arrested Come mid-October, determined protesters set fires and closed streets. Meanwhile, Shujaa al-Khafaji, an Iraqi blogger, had been detained, apparently over his coverage of the unrest. A relative of the outspoken writer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said heavily armed masked gunmen snatched him from his apartment in a dawn raid.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq No end in sight as death toll rises As the month neared its end, there was no conclusion to the angry protests. Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi promised reforms, but still civilians gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square waving Iraqi flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government. More deaths ensued as unrest escalated both in the capital and in the mainly Shiite-populated southern provinces. Author: Cristina Burack



kmm/aw (DPA/Reuters)

