Iraq: Rockets fired at Baghdad airport

Iraqi paramilitary groups said five of their members and two "guests" were killed in an air strike on their vehicles on the grounds of Baghdad International Airport on Friday. The announcement followed a statement issued by Iraq's military-run Security Media Cell that three Katyusha rockets had hit the airport.

Iraqi security forces later reported that at least eight people were killed in the attack.

It was not immediately clear who had fired the rockets or who was targeted. However, there were conflicting reports about which officials were killed in the strikes.

The rockets fell near the air cargo hall, the military-run Security Media Cell said in a statement.

The media center also posted images of vehicles on fire, without providing further information. The statement was issued after there were loud blasts heard near the airport.

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups stormed the US Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after US air raids on Sunday against Kataib Hezbollah militia bases.

Tensions between the US and Iran have surged due to US sanctions on Iran and conflicts over attacks on oil processing facilities in Saudi Arabia.

lc/kl (AP, Reuters, DPA, AFP)

This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.