Iraq protests: Thousands rally ahead of naming of interim prime minister

Thousands of protesters blocked roads, bridges and building entrances in several cities in southern Iraq on Sunday to demand an independent prime minister as the deadline to choose an interim leader looms.

Baghdad is set to announce an provisional prime minister at midnight on Sunday following the resignation last month of Adil Abdul-Mahdi.

Protesters believe that the nominee tipped to take the post, Iraq's outgoing higher education minister, Qusay al-Suhail, has cozied up too much to Iran. They also reject the candidacy of any leader who has been in power since Saddam Hussein was overthrown in 2003.

Additionally, they are demanding deposition of President Saleh and Parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi.

People gathered in cities including Baghdad, Basra, and two Shia holy cities, Karbala and Najaf.

A nation in chaos

Protests have rocked Iraq since Oct. 1, with over 400 people killed and 19,000 injured, according to the United Nations special envoy to Iraq.

Demonstrators have consistently packed the streets in Baghdad and the southern part of the country to condemn the political system imposted after the 2003 US-led invasion as well as a high unemployment rate, graft, and minimal public services.

Abdul-Mahdi quit last month after Iraq's primary religious authority, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, revoked his support for the prime minister.

The country's constitution stipulates that parliament name a new prime ministerial candidate within 15 days of accepting a prime minister's resignation.

However, that deadline expired last Thursday and was extended until midnight today.

