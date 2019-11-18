 Iraq: Protesters set fire to Iran consulate in Najaf | News | DW | 27.11.2019

News

Iraq: Protesters set fire to Iran consulate in Najaf

Protesters have stormed the Iranian consulate in the Iraqi city of Najaf and set fire to the entire building, authorities said. Police reportedly fired live rounds into the crowd but failed to prevent the breach.

Fire in front of Iran's consulate (AFP/H. Hamdani)

Authorities in Najaf, southern Iran, declared a curfew after a group of protesters breached the Iranian consulate and started a fire on Wednesday evening.

Consulate staff had evacuated before the breach, police and civil defense sources said. However, the AP news agency cited a police official as saying that one person was killed and at least 35 wounded when police fired live rounds into the crowd.

Protesters managed to enter the compound and replace the Iranian flag with an Iraqi one.

Watch video 02:02

Iraq – violent government responses to protests

Iraq has faced deadly anti-government protests for nearly two months, with more than 300 people losing their lives.

Protesters are frustrated by a range issues, including wide-spread corruption and a lack of jobs, but they also accuse the government of being under the influence of foreign powers, particularly Iran. Tehran-backed parties are the dominant force in the Iraqi parliament.

Read more: Is the Middle East seeing a new Arab spring?

In Baghdad, protesters were occupying three central bridges Jumhuriya, Ahrar and Sinar. Major roads have also been blocked in various parts of the country.

dj/aw (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Iraq protests: More deaths as unrest intensifies

Security forces have allegedly fired on protesters in southern Iraq, killing at least five people and wounding dozens more. Iraqis have been protesting for weeks against corruption, misgovernance and a lack of jobs. (24.11.2019)  

Opinion: Is the Middle East seeing a new Arab Spring?

From protests in Iraq and Lebanon to regime change in Sudan and Algeria, the uprisings in the Arab world are reminiscent of those that swept the Middle East in 2011. DW's Rainer Sollich asks: Is this another Arab Spring? (08.11.2019)  

Iraq security forces kill Baghdad protesters with live rounds

Security forces in Baghdad opened fire on protesters who crossed a bridge over the Tigris River into a high-security area. The protests show no sign of stopping. (04.11.2019)  

Related content

Ajatollah Ali Khamenei und Haider al-Abadi

Leaked intelligence trove reveals Iran's grip on Iraq 18.11.2019

Iranian intelligence cables have revealed the country's tangled involvement in Iraqi affairs. The revelation comes as Iraq enters its sixth week of civil unrest over Iranian influence.

Iran | Protest gegen Preissteigerung von Benzin

Iran protests leave 'over 100 dead,' Amnesty says 19.11.2019

Human rights watchdog Amnesty International said Iranian security forces have killed at least 106 protesters during ongoing unrest over a fuel price hike. But the real death toll could be much higher.

Großajatollah Ali al-Sistani

Iraq's top cleric urges government to meet protesters' demands 08.11.2019

Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who holds significant power over Shiite public opinion, said Baghdad could no longer "procrastinate" in replying to protesters. More than 260 people have been killed at demonstrations.

