Iraq: Prime minister unhurt after assassination attempt by drone

Explosions hit the the home of Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, several news agencies reported on Sunday, citing Iraqi officials.

The prime minister is believed to be "in good health" and was unharmed in the strike, the military and government said, describing the drone attack as an assassination attempt.

"The security forces are taking the necessary measures in connection with this failed attempt," a statement released by state-run media said.

What we know so far

According to a statement from the Iraqi military, the attack was carried out by an armed drone that was carrying explosives.

The drone targeted the prime minister's residence, which is located in the heavily-fortified Green Zone in the capital Baghdad. Seven security guards were injured in the attack, two Iraqi officials told AP.

Al-Kadhimi was not harmed in the attack, later taking to Twitter to appeal for calm.

"I'm fine, thank God among my people," the prime minister said, adding: "I call for calm and self-restraint from everyone for Iraq."

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

It comes as supporters of several heavily armed pro-Iranian groups protested against the result of Iraq’s general elections held last month. The demonstrations were staged near the entrance of the Green Zone.

Tensions escalated on Friday when a protester was killed after the demonstrators marched toward the Green Zone. Several members of the security forces were injured in an exchange of fire.

Militia supporters burn portraits of Prime Minister al-Khadimi near the Green Zone

Al-Khadimi has ordered an investigation into the cause of unrest. Authorities will also determine who violated orders not to open fire.

While international powers have praised the October 10 election, pro-Iranian groups faced a severe blow as the biggest losers. Supports of the militias have since pitched tents near the Green Zone, which houses foreign embassies and government offices, demanding a recount.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

see/rs (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)