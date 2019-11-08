Iraq prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi says he will resign

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday he would submit his resignation to parliament as the government faces nearly two +months of deadly protests against the political elite.

The announcement broadcast on state television came as Iraq's top Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, said in his Friday sermon that parliament which put Abdul Mahdi in power should "reconsider its options.''

"In response to this call, and in order to facilitate it as quickly as possible, I will present to parliament a demand (to accept) my resignation from the leadership of the current government," said the statement, signed by Abdul Mahdi.

The 88-year-old spiritual leader of Iraqi Shiites warned in his sermon of civil war after a deadly day of violence in which security forces shot dead 40 people in the capital and southern provinces.

The latest deaths brought the number killed since October 1 to more than 400 people, while thousands more have been wounded.

Al-Sistani calls for peaceful protest

Al-Sistani, who outside of times of crisis maintains distance from politics and is considered a proponent of an independent Iraq, has repeatedly called on protesters to remain peaceful and security forces to refrain from violence. His past calls on the government to meet protesters' demands have been met with promises and little more.

The grassroots protests against the entire political class and rampant corruption represent the biggest challenge to the Shiite ruling class since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003. Protesters are mostly unemployed and disenfranchised Shiite youth seeking the departure of those claiming to represent them.

Iran's influence in the country has drawn the ire of protesters across sectarian lines, who have attacked symbols of Iran's clerical leadership and Iran's consulate in Karbala and Najaf.

Al-Sistani's call for a new government — a difficult message for Shiite parties and militias to ignore — appears to deal a blow to Iran, which has sought to politically maneuver to keep the government in Baghdad in power and backed the security forces' crackdown on protesters.

Following the sermon, Qais al-Khazali, head of an Iran-backed militia group, tweeted: "I'm at your command as your follower, and

I'm ready to support you.''

cw/ng (AFP, AP, Reuters)

