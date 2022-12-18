Iraq: Police officers killed in suspected IS attack

Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition defeated the jihadists in late 2017 and IS lost its last stronghold in Syria, close to the frontier with Iraq, in 2019.
The coalition led by the US stayed to fulfil a combat role in Iraq until December last year, and some 2,500 American soldiers remain in the country as trainers.
However, some IS fighters remain active in several pockets of Iraqi territory. Government security forces still carry out counter-terrorism operations against the group and regularly announce the deaths of militants in airstrikes and raids.