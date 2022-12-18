  1. Skip to content
Members of the Iraqi federal police forces stand guard at a checkpoint (file photo)
Iraq security forces still conduct raids against the Islamic State (file photo)Image: AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP
PoliticsIraq

Iraq: Police officers killed in suspected IS attack

54 minutes ago

The apparent "Islamic State" attack has killed at least eight police officers in Kirkuk. The militia is still active in parts of Iraq, despite Baghdad declaring victory over it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4L7jm

At least eight officers lost their lives after a police vehicle hit an explosive device, leading to an exchange of fire with suspected "Islamic State" (IS) fighters on Sunday.

The security forces had been hunting for fugitive gunmen when the attack took place in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk in the north of the country.

What we know so far 

The explosion happened near the village of Safra, some 30 kilometers (about 20 miles) southwest of Kirkuk city, a source in the security services told the Reuters news agency.

The bomb was said to have initially targeted a truck transporting the men and was followed by "a direct attack with small arms."

One of the IS gunmen was also reportedly killed and two other policemen were critically wounded.

"An assailant has been killed and we are looking for the others," an officer told the AFP news agency.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who is also general commander of the army, ordered an investigation into the "terrorist" incident, according to state news agency INA.

The federal police commander had been dispatched to the area for further investigation.

IS attacks in Syria and Iraq

While there was no immediate claim of responsibility from the "IS", the group is known to be operating in the area. 

The 'Islamic State' still poses a threat

The Islamist militant group 'IS' seized large areas of Iraqi and Syrian territory from 2014, and declared a "caliphate" where they ruled with brutality.

Iraqi forces backed by a US-led military coalition defeated the jihadists in late 2017 and IS lost its last stronghold in Syria, close to the frontier with Iraq, in 2019.

The coalition led by the US stayed to fulfil a combat role in Iraq until December last year, and some 2,500 American soldiers remain in the country as trainers.

However, some IS fighters remain active in several pockets of Iraqi territory. Government security forces still carry out counter-terrorism operations against the group and regularly announce the deaths of militants in airstrikes and raids.

rc/dj (dpa, Reuters, AFP)

