Iraq PM vows 'government change' to calm protests

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi on Saturday pledged a major government shake-up as part of a deal to placate anti-government protesters.

"There are popular demands for comprehensive or partial government changes to end the quota system among political powers and make our institutions more youthful and efficient," he said in a statement. "We will conduct an important government change in response to this."

The government has struggled to contain widespread mass protests over corruption, access to basic services and Iraq's political system.

Read more: Opinion: Is the Middle East seeing a new Arab Spring?

Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi wants Iraq to 'return to normal life'

'Many mistakes'

More than 260 people have been killed since the protests erupted last month, with anti-riot police routinely using live fire and tear gas canisters to disperse crowds. Abdul-Mahdi admitted mistakes on the part of the political elite.

"Political forces and parties are important institutions in any democratic system, and they have made great sacrifices, but they have also made many mistakes," said Abdul-Mahdi. He added that authorities would "pursue all who assault, kidnap or arrest" outside the law.

The prime minister again urged protesters to allow Iraq to "return to normal life" while the government implemented political reforms. He described the protests as the "most important events" in Iraq since 2003, when the US invaded Iraq and deposed the late dictator, Saddam Hussein.

Read more: What's behind the protests in Iraq?

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 01:56 Share Funeral turns into protest Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3SSZw Iraqis determined to stay on the streets

ls/ (Reuters, dpa)