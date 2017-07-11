 Iraq: Multiple rockets fall in Erbil — reports | News | DW | 13.03.2022

News

Iraq: Multiple rockets fall in Erbil — reports

The health minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan region has reportedly said there were no casualties after the explosions.

DW News Breaking

Multiple rockets fell in Erbil, northern Iraq, early Sunday, the state news agency cited Iraqi Kurdistan's governor as saying.

Erbil is the capital of Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan Region.

State television cited Iraqi Kurdistan's health minister as saying that there were "no victims or casualties" after the blasts.

Amid reports that the attack was targeting the US consulate in Erbil, a US official told Reuters news agency that there were no US military casualties following the attack.

More to follow...

sdi/fb (AFP, Reuters)

