Iraq: Fire at coronavirus hospital kills dozens

A fire at a hospital in the city of Nasiriya in southern Iraq has left at least 50 people dead and dozens injured, state news outlets reported Monday.

The death toll could rise further, as some patients are still missing.

What do we know so far?

Iraqi officials said the cause of the blaze at the al-Hussein Teaching Hospital was an electric short circuit.

One health official from Dhi Qar province, where Nasiryah is located, said the fire was triggered by an oxygen tank explosion.

The hospital's 70-bed coronavirus ward opened just three months ago.

A fire previously ripped through the Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in April, and left at least 82 people dead. That blaze was sparked by an oxygen tank explosion.

Iraq has seen a surge in coronavirus cases in recent days, with a daily peak of 9,000 new infections last week. The Arab country has also been gripped by protests due to electricity blackouts.

More to follow....

wd/rt (Reuters, AP, dpa)