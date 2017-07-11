Iraq: Fire at coronavirus hospital kills dozens

A fire at a hospital in the city of Nassiriya in southern Iraq has left at least 41 people dead and five injured, state news outlets reported Monday.

The death toll could rise further, as some patients are still missing.

What do we know so far?

The official cause of the blaze at the al-Hussein Teaching Hospital is still unclear, but initial police reports suggest the fire may have been triggered by an oxygen tank explosion.

The hospital's 70-bed coronavirus ward opened just three months ago.

A fire previously ripped through the Ibn al-Khateeb hospital in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in April, and left 82 people dead.

More to follow....

