Iraq: Fire at Baghdad COVID hospital kills several

At least 20 people were killed and several more injured when a fire tore through the coronavirus unit of at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, hospital workers said late Saturday.

Initial reports indicate the fire was caused by an accidental oxygen tank explosion.

"I don't know how many victims there are, there are so many burned bodies all over the place,'' Dr. Sabah al-Kuzaie, who was present at the scene, told the Associated Press.



More to come...

dv/wmr (AP, AFP)