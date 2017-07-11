 Iraq: Fire at Baghdad COVID hospital kills several | News | DW | 24.04.2021

News

Iraq: Fire at Baghdad COVID hospital kills several

Early reports indicate that faulty oxygen containers exploded in the coronavirus intensive care unit of a hospital in the Iraqi capital.

Doctors at Baghdad's Ibn al-Khatib COVID hospital, April 2

Doctors at Baghdad's Ibn al-Khatib COVID hospital prepare to treat patients in early April

At least 20 people were killed and several more injured when a fire tore through the coronavirus unit of at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, hospital workers said late Saturday. 

Initial reports indicate the fire was caused by an accidental oxygen tank explosion.

"I don't know how many victims there are, there are so many burned bodies all over the place,'' Dr. Sabah al-Kuzaie, who was present at the scene, told the Associated Press. 
 

More to come...

dv/wmr (AP, AFP)

