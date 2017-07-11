Iraq: Fire at Baghdad COVID hospital kills several

At least 20 people were killed and several more injured when a fire tore through the coronavirus unit of at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, hospital workers said late Saturday.

Initial reports indicate the fire was caused by an accidental oxygen tank explosion.

"I don't know how many victims there are, there are so many burned bodies all over the place,'' Dr. Sabah al-Kuzaie, who was present at the scene, told the Associated Press.

According to reports, there were at least 120 patients in the hospitals when the fire started.

The civil defense defense volunteers at the scene told Iraqi state news that the fire was under control and they had rescued 90 people.

The authorities are yet to disclose an official death toll.

Meanwhile, Baghdad Governor Mohammed Jaber has urged "the health ministry to establish a commission of enquiry so that those who did not do their jobs may be brought to justice".

Iraq accounts for the highest number of coronavirus infections in the Arab world with a total of 1,025,288 registered cases since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

The hospitals in the country are fatigued following decades of conflict and poor investment, with many reporting paucity of medicines and beds.

Iraq started its vaccine roll out last month but the demand has been slow because of a deep distrust of the healthcare system and vaccine skepticism.

