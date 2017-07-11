Iraq: Fire at Baghdad COVID hospital kills several patients

At least 20 people were killed and several more injured when a fire tore through the coronavirus unit of at the Ibn al-Khatib hospital in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, hospital workers said late Saturday.

Initial reports indicate the fire was caused by an accidental oxygen tank explosion.

"I don't know how many victims there are, there are so many burned bodies all over the place,'' Dr. Sabah al-Kuzaie, who was present at the scene, told the Associated Press.

"The majority of the victims died because they had to be moved and were taken off ventilators, while the others were suffocated by the smoke," a civil defense official told AFP news agency.

A hospital worker also told AFP that the fire broke out in the middle of the night as dozens of relatives were at the bedsides of COVID patients, and the flames spread across multiple floors.

According to reports, there were at least 120 patients in the hospitals when the fire started.

The civil defense volunteers at the scene told Iraqi state news that the fire was under control and they had rescued 90 people. An official death toll has not been released.

Meanwhile, Baghdad Governor Mohammed Jaber has urged "the Health Ministry to establish a commission of enquiry so that those who did not do their jobs may be brought to justice."

Iraq accounts for the highest number of coronavirus infections in the Arab world, with a total of 1,025,288 registered cases since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

The hospitals in the country are crumbling following decades of conflict and poor investment, with many reporting a scarcity of medicines and beds. Ibn al-Khatib hospital is reserved for the most severe COVID cases in Baghdad.

dv/wmr (AP, AFP)