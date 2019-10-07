Iraq: Dozens killed as anti-government protests continue

At least 27 people were killed and hundreds more injured in Iraq on Friday as security forces and Iranian-backed militia fired live rounds and struggled to disperse mass protests against the government.

Protesters were killed in both Baghdad and in the south of the country, according to security officials, as authorities used live ammunition, tear gas, hot water and rubber bullets to repel demonstrators.

In the southern city of Amara, a government intelligence officer and a member of the powerful Asaib Ahl al-Haq militia perished in clashes with protesters, according to police sources.

The unrest showed no signs of abating despite assurances of reform, as protesters in southern Iraq torched the government's provincial headquarters and party offices.

The High Commission for Human Rights said 27 government buildings and party offices were set alight in some provinces.

Protesters eye Baghdad's Green Zone

In Baghdad, eight people were killed and more than 350 people were injured as security forces attempted to repel protesters with tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to prevent them from reaching the city's fortified Green Zone, which is where government buildings and embassies are located.

Protesters massed in central Baghdad's Tahrir Square in the early hours of Friday morning just hours after Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi's televised speech, during which he promised reforms and a cabinet reshuffle next week.

Protesters gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square shortly after midnight carrying national flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government and parliament

"Demanding the overthrow of the government without a constitutional alternative will throw the country into chaos," he said in an effort to appease protesters.

Read more: Iraqi military admits using excessive force in Baghdad

The speech failed to quell further outbreaks of violence, with protesters setting fire to offices belonging to a Shiite political party and a Shiite militia group in Iraq's southern Muthanna province.

Reform, resignation and essential services required

Protesters are seeking reforms to electoral law and a new electoral commission with independent members, as well as the resignation of the government.

Thousands of people have been injured across the country since the protests began at the beginning of the month, with almost 200 deaths reported, according to medical sources. Demonstrators are frustrated at political elites they say have failed to improve their lives.

"All we want are four things: jobs, water, electricity, and safety. That's all we want," said 16-year-old Ali Mohammed who had covered his face with a T-shirt to avoid inhaling tear gas.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Protests begin as civilians try to enter government property On October 1, thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to protest the government. Among their demands were reducing unemployment, providing better services and ending corruption. The demonstrations converged on the centrally located Tahrir Square. The protesters also tried to enter the fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government buildings.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Violent police crackdown Security forces responded to the protesters attempt to enter the Green Zone by blocking roads and using tear gas, stun guns and water canons. After the demonstrators refused to leave, the forces opened fire with rubber bullets and with live fire. More than 200 were reportedly injured and one died. One other person died and dozens more were injured in related protests elsewhere in Iraq.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Calls for restraint The embattled Iraqi government has only been in power since October 2018. Following the protests, it increased security in Baghdad. Iraqi President Barham Saleh (pictured above in a photo from March 2019) urged "restraint and respect for the law." The UN's top official in Iraq also expressed "grave concern."

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq More protests, more deaths Protests continued despite the violence. On October 2, fresh demonstrations broke out in downtown Baghdad. Police, who were at the ready with armored vehicles and riot gear, responded with more live fire. By the end of the day, seven people were killed, bringing the total death count over the first two days of October to nine.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Protest multiply The demonstrations and riots also spread from Baghdad to Iraq's south. In some places demonstrators set buildings on fire. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi blamed the violence on "aggressors" and called an emergency national security meeting. While some politicians joined him in criticizing the protesters, others condemned the government's response.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq More instability ahead The government issued a curfew in Baghdad and three southern cities as standoffs continued nationwide, including at the airport outside the capital. By the end of October 3, at least 25 people had been killed. The border between Iraq and Iran was closed ahead of a religious pilgrimage to the Iraqi city of Karbala. Iran urged its citizens not to travel to Iraq; Bahrain issued a similar warning.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Anti-government blogger arrested Come mid-October, determined protesters set fires and closed streets. Meanwhile, Shujaa al-Khafaji, an Iraqi blogger, had been detained, apparently over his coverage of the unrest. A relative of the outspoken writer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said heavily armed masked gunmen snatched him from his apartment in a dawn raid.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq No end in sight as death toll rises As the month neared its end, there was no conclusion to the angry protests. Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi promised reforms, but still civilians gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square waving Iraqi flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government. More deaths ensued as unrest escalated both in the capital and in the mainly Shiite-populated southern provinces. Author: Cristina Burack



