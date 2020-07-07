Iraq - Destruction of a Nation, Part 3: The Hunt for the Dictator

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Islamist hatred of the US erupts with the 9/11 attacks. The attacks bring renewed justification for a war against Iraq.
Washington blames Saddam Hussein for supporting the Al Qaeda terrorists behind the attacks. But there are evidently economic interests driving the invasion of Iraq. With its ‘war on terror’, the United States aims to legitimize the final defeat of Saddam Hussein’s regime.
One group of US politicians becomes obsessed with the idea of toppling the Iraqi dictator. Washington also believes Saddam Hussein has weapons of mass destruction. In a carefully orchestrated disinformation campaign, the US secures the support of other western nations for the war in Iraq.
After the invasion, the American government takes over the administration of a devastated Iraq. But Iraqis view the soldiers as invaders to be repelled. Iraqi society is also split by a bitter interfaith war between Sunnis and Shias.
