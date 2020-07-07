Iraq - Destruction of a Nation , Part 1: The Oil Nation

At the time, western nations view Hussein as a modernist and a protective shield against the radical Shia Iranian mullahs. The Iraqi regime is given a free pass in its campaign against Iran’s clerical rulers; when he deploys chemical weapons, the West turns a blind eye.

When the first Gulf War ends in 1988, Saddam Hussein believes Washington, Paris and London to be his allies. But he is mistaken. Economic interests in the Gulf are too powerful.

For the first time, a documentary series tells the story of the 40-year conflict that will eventually lead Iraq into chaos. Lies, betrayal, manipulation and fabricated information all played a part in the downfall of this nation.

Featuring the testimonies of key figures, including civilians and politicians from the US, France, the UN and Iraq, this geopolitical thriller traces the contours of a conflict that left Iraq in tatters.



