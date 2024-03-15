Iraq: Climate Change Brings More Disease

Iraq is among the countries most affected by climate breakdown. Temperatures of over 50 degrees are becoming common, making people sick.

Also on Global Us:

Image: DW

White gold – why we can't live without lithium

Tons of materials can make batteries, so why is the world, and the future, powered by lithium?

Image: DW

Lima: Poor air quality causes respiratory diseases

Lima has high levels of air pollution. Environmental activists are trying to restore balance by reforesting nearby mountains.

Image: NDR

Japan: The women archers of Aomori

Yabusame is a form of Japanese mounted archery once practiced by samurai warriors. Young women are driving its comeback.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

MON 18.03.2024 – 00:30 UTC

MON 18.03.2024 – 04:15 UTC

MON 18.03.2024 – 11:30 UTC

MON 18.03.2024 – 16:30 UTC

MON 18.03.2024 – 19:30 UTC

TUE 19.03.2024 – 14:30 UTC

TUE 19.03.2024 – 23:30 UTC

WED 20.03.2024 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4