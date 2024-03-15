  1. Skip to content
Iraq: Climate Change Brings More Disease

March 15, 2024

Iraq is among the countries most affected by climate breakdown. Temperatures of over 50 degrees are becoming common, making people sick.

White gold – why we can't live without lithium

Tons of materials can make batteries, so why is the world, and the future, powered by lithium? 

 

 

 

 

 

Lima: Poor air quality causes respiratory diseases
Lima has high levels of air pollution. Environmental activists are trying to restore balance by reforesting nearby mountains.

 

 

 

 

 

Japan: The women archers of Aomori
Yabusame is a form of Japanese mounted archery once practiced by samurai warriors. Young women are driving its comeback.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 18.03.2024 – 00:30 UTC
MON 18.03.2024 – 04:15 UTC
MON 18.03.2024 – 11:30 UTC
MON 18.03.2024 – 16:30 UTC
MON 18.03.2024 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 19.03.2024 – 14:30 UTC
TUE 19.03.2024 – 23:30 UTC
WED 20.03.2024 – 02:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -4

 