Iraq: Biden and al-Kadhimi to announce end of US combat mission

US President Joe Biden and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi are set to announce the shift of the US military's combat role in Iraq to a purely advisory one, a senior Biden administration official said on Monday.

The two leaders are meeting on Monday afternoon in Washington. They are expected to discuss a "new phase" for the 2,500 troops still deployed in the country.

"We're talking about shifting to a new phase in the campaign in which we very much complete the combat mission against 'ISIS' and shift to an advisory and training mission by the end of the year," the US official said Monday.

US troops have played an active role in fighting the so-called 'Islamic State.' The plan stops short of a full withdrawal, instead the US military will remain in a training, logistics and advisory capacity.

Prime minister facing domestic pressure

Al-Kadhimi has been under pressure from armed groups close to Iran who wish to see American soldiers out of the country. The decision comes three months before Iraqis head to the polls.

Years of war, insurgency, corruption and poverty have ravaged Iraq. Protesters have railed against the lack of proper infrastructure — blackouts have become frequent occurrences, made worse by extreme summer heat.

The move is seen as an attempt by al-Kadhimi to garner support from the pro-Tehran groups. These militias have repeatedly carried out attacks against US forces, but they in turn have suffered from US retaliation.

Experts consider it unlikely that Biden will completely abandon Iraq to the influence of neighboring Iran. "It doesn't seem likely that the number of US troops in Iraq will be reduced dramatically," Hamdi Malik of the Washington Institute think tank told AFP.

Ramzy Mardini from Chicago's Pearson Institute added that the meeting between the two leaders may be "shaped" to make al-Kadhimi look good domestically, without changing much in reality.

Iraq still under threat

The announcement comes as US troops are carrying out a full withdrawal from Afghanistan, 20 years after first invading. The central Asian country has seen rapid gains by the Taliban even before western forces finalize their departure.

The anonymous official said that Iraqi forces were "battle tested" and "capable" of defending their own country.

Al-Kadhimi also expressed his belief that Iraqi security forces can manage on their own. "There is no need for any foreign combat forces on Iraqi soil," he told the Associated Press.

Nevertheless, 'IS' remains a threat. Last week, a roadside bomb killed at least 30 people at a market in Baghdad.

The so-called 'Islamic State' has been severely weakened but violent cells still exist around the country

ab/aw (AP, AFP)