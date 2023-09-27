  1. Skip to content
CatastropheIraq

Iraq: At least 100 killed in fire at wedding

September 27, 2023

The disaster occurred in the northern Nineveh province. Authorities expect the death toll to climb as emergency workers search for survivors among the wreckage.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WqJb
Ambulances at the wedding hall that burned down in northern Iraq
Ambulances have arrived at the sceneImage: ZAID AL-OBEIDI/AFP/Getty Images

At least 113 people were killed, and more than 150 injured, after a fire broke out at a wedding celebration in northern Iraq on Wednesday.

The disaster occurred in the town of Al-Hamdaniyah near Mosul in Nineveh province.

Video footage showed emergency workers climbing over charred wreckage of the wedding hall searching for survivors.

"All efforts are being made to provide relief to those affected by the unfortunate accident," a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said.

The fire ripped tore through the building after fireworks were lit during the wedding celebration, local civil defense said.

According to preliminary information published by state media, the building was reportedly made of highly flammable construction materials.

More to follow...

zc/wmr (AFP, Reuters)

