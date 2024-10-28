Iraq approaches UN over Israel’s use of airspace to hit Iran

Iraq approaches UN over Israel’s use of airspace to hit IranOctober 28, 2024
What you need to know
- Iraq complains to UN over Israel’s use of its airspace to strike Iran
- Concern expressed over Israeli Knesset vote on bills restricting UNRWA
- Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warns of ‘bitter consequences’ after Israeli attack
Here are the latest headlines regarding Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Gaza and the wider Middle East region on Monday, October 28:
Israel’s Knesset vote on UNRWA legislation sparks 'grave concern'
The foreign ministers of Canada, Australia, France, Germany, Japan Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom have expressed "grave concern" over the legislation against the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) under consideration by Israel’s Knesset.
Israel’s parliament is set to vote on two controversial draft laws on Monday would would see restrictions imposed on UNRWA.
The proposed bill would see UNRWA designated as a terrorist organization and would prohibit Israeli authorities from contact with it. It would also ban the agency’s work in Israeli-occupied territory.
"UNRWA provides essential and life-saving humanitarian aid and basic services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, East Jerusalem, the West Bank and throughout the region," the foreign ministers said in a joint statement.
Without its work, the provision of such assistance and services, including education, health care, and fuel distribution in Gaza and the West Bank would be severely hampered if not impossible, “ the statement went on to say, adding that it would have "devastating consequences."
The Israeli government accuses UNRWA of being involved in the October 7 terror attack, claiming that the aid organization has been infiltrated by Hamas.
The allegations prompted several donor countries — including the US, the EU and Germany — to suspend contributions to UNRWA.
The UN launched an internal investigation into the allegations. In a statement published on August 5, 2024, it said that nine UNRWA employees had been dismissed due to possible involvement in the Hamas-led attacks against Israel on October 7, 2023.
Allegations against ten other employees could not be substantiated.
The foreign ministers said that UNRWA had "taken steps to address allegations regarding individual employees’ support for terrorist organizations and demonstrated its willingness to pursue and implement reform of internal processes in line with the independent review of April 2024."
Iran commander warns Israel of 'bitter consequences' after weekend attack — reports
The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has warned Israel would face "bitter and unimaginable consequences" following an attack on military sites over the weekend.
Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency quoted IRGC chief Hossein Salami that Israel had "failed to achieve its ominous goals."
Israel struck military sites in response to Tehran's October 1 missile attack, which was in retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.
"Its bitter consequences will be unimaginable" for Israel, Salami warned according to Tasnim.
Iraq lodges UN complaint over Israel using its airspace to attack Iran
The government of Iraq on Monday sent a protest letter to United Nations chief Antonio Guterres and the UN Security Council over Israel’s use of Iraqi airspace to attack Iran.
According to a statement from government spokesman Bassim Alawadi, the letter condemns Israel’s "blatant violation of Iraq's airspace and sovereignty by using Iraqi airspace to carry out an attack on the Islamic Republic of Iran on October 26."
Alawadi said that this would be brought up in talks with the US.
On Saturday Israel launched airstrikes on military targets inside Iran which it said was in response to a missile attack on October 1.
Iran said that missile strike itself was in retaliation for the killing of Iranian-backed militant leaders and a commander from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
Iran’s leadership is mulling the country’s response to Israel’s attack in which Iran said four Iranian soldiers were killed.
The UN Security Council will meet on Monday at Iran's request, with Tehran calling for the body to condemn the strikes.
