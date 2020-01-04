Iraq: 3 killed in Baghdad protests

Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and live ammunition as protesters vented their anger toward the government late on Monday night and into Tuesday morning, with three killed in the clashes in Baghdad.

Numerous others were injured during the unrest. The violent confrontations in the Iraqi capital led to several parts of the city being closed off by authorities.

Tear gas and live rounds were used to disperse crowds near Sinak Bridge and Tayaran Square, medical and security officials confirmed.

A gunshot wound killed one protester, while a second died after being hit in the head by a tear gas canister, medics said. A third later succumbed to his injuries.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Protests begin as civilians try to enter government property On October 1, thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to protest the government. Among their demands were reducing unemployment, providing better services and ending corruption. The demonstrations converged on the centrally located Tahrir Square. The protesters also tried to enter the fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government buildings.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Violent police crackdown Security forces responded to the protesters attempt to enter the Green Zone by blocking roads and using tear gas, stun guns and water canons. After the demonstrators refused to leave, the forces opened fire with rubber bullets and with live fire. More than 200 were reportedly injured and one died. One other person died and dozens more were injured in related protests elsewhere in Iraq.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Calls for restraint The embattled Iraqi government has only been in power since October 2018. Following the protests, it increased security in Baghdad. Iraqi President Barham Saleh (pictured above in a photo from March 2019) urged "restraint and respect for the law." The UN's top official in Iraq also expressed "grave concern."

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq More protests, more deaths Protests continued despite the violence. On October 2, fresh demonstrations broke out in downtown Baghdad. Police, who were at the ready with armored vehicles and riot gear, responded with more live fire. By the end of the day, seven people were killed, bringing the total death count over the first two days of October to nine.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Protest multiply The demonstrations and riots also spread from Baghdad to Iraq's south. In some places demonstrators set buildings on fire. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi blamed the violence on "aggressors" and called an emergency national security meeting. While some politicians joined him in criticizing the protesters, others condemned the government's response.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq More instability ahead The government issued a curfew in Baghdad and three southern cities as standoffs continued nationwide, including at the airport outside the capital. By the end of October 3, at least 25 people had been killed. The border between Iraq and Iran was closed ahead of a religious pilgrimage to the Iraqi city of Karbala. Iran urged its citizens not to travel to Iraq; Bahrain issued a similar warning.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Anti-government blogger arrested Come mid-October, determined protesters set fires and closed streets. Meanwhile, Shujaa al-Khafaji, an Iraqi blogger, had been detained, apparently over his coverage of the unrest. A relative of the outspoken writer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said heavily armed masked gunmen snatched him from his apartment in a dawn raid.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq No end in sight as death toll rises As the month neared its end, there was no conclusion to the angry protests. Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi promised reforms, but still civilians gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square waving Iraqi flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government. More deaths ensued as unrest escalated both in the capital and in the mainly Shiite-populated southern provinces. Author: Cristina Burack



Journalist Yousif Sattar, 21, who was covering the protest movement, was among the fatalities.

The brutal scenes were a return to the civil unrest that began in October. There had been a brief hiatus as tensions increased between the United States and Iran following a US airstrike that killed General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in early January.

Blasts near Baghdad's Green Zone

Meanwhile, at least two rockets caused explosions near the US Embassy in Baghdad's high-security Green Zone, according to security sources and nearby witnesses.

Sirens could be heard across the area immediately after but there were no immediate reports of casualties.

There has been a recent spate of similar attacks in and around the fortified Green Zone, particularly since the assassination of Soleimani at Baghdad International Airport.



As with the other incidents, the perpetrators were not known.

jsi/cmk (Reuters, AFP, AP)

