Iran's Zarif says US diplomatic restrictions 'inhuman'

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has blasted US travel restrictions on Iranian diplomats, describing them as "basically inhuman." He also accused Washington of "economic terrorism," targeting ordinary Iranian people.
Iran's top foreign policy official on Wednesday condemned tight travel restrictions on Iranian diplomats and their families living in Washington, claiming the curbs amounted to mistreatment.
Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, who arrived in New York on Sunday for a meeting on global goals to tackle issues including conflict, hunger, equality and climate change, complained that the limitations were unreasonable.
Read more: Iran-US tensions flare in the Persian Gulf: What's at stake?
Washington had threatened to prevent Zarif from entering the US altogether, but finally allowed a visit that restricted his movements largely to the UN headquarters, the Iranian embassy and the residence of the UN ambassador.
Diplomatic staff and their families living in New York are subject to similar conditions, but are also allowed to visit a limited area of the city's Queens neighborhood. Zarif said the restrictions, listed in a US diplomatic note to the Iranian mission, caused the families hardship.
"It is certainly not a friendly action. It puts the members of the mission and their families under basically inhuman conditions," Zarif told reporters at the United Nations.
The UN has also complained about the restrictions, but the US State Department claims they are fully consistent with its obligations under a 1947 agreement with the UN.
Fewer limits for North Korea
Before the new restrictions, Iranian diplomats — like those of North Korea, Syria, and Cuba — were already confined to a radius of 40 kilometers (25 miles) from central Manhattan.
Read more: Why Russia, Iran seek deeper ties with North Korea
According to the UN's Blue Book, there are 13 Iranian diplomats in New York.
Zarif also condemned the US for ist sanctions against Iran, imposed after Washington withdrew from a 2015 nuclear pact. Iran has since cut some of its commitments to the deal in response.
"The United States is engaged in economic war against Iran," Zarif told reporters. "It targets ordinary civilians, it amounts to terrorism."
Read more: Germany fights to salvage Iran nuclear deal as deadline looms
Zarif went on to question the commitment of Germany, France and Britain — the European signatories to the deal to saving the accord.
"They're not prepared to invest for their security and at the end of the day they're allowing the United States to set the agenda," Zarif said.
rc/bw (Reuters, AFP)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Iran's president has rejected the resignation of top diplomat Mohammad Javad Zarif, throwing his support behind the man who negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal with the West. Zarif has been under pressure from hard-liners. (28.02.2019)
The family of a jailed British-Iranian woman says she has been taken to the psychiatric ward of a hospital in Tehran. The case has fueled tensions between Iran and the UK amid attempts to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal. (17.07.2019)
President Donald Trump says he’s not intent on toppling Iran’s regime to stop it acquiring nuclear arms. His nominee for defense secretary Mark Esper says the US ‘needs to get back on the diplomatic channel.’ (16.07.2019)
Foreign ministers have met in Brussels hoping to reduce tensions between the US and Iran. Britain has suggested there is a "small window" to keep the nuclear deal alive with the EU echoing those sentiments. (15.07.2019)
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has arrived in Iran, looking for "constructive ways" to save the 2015 nuclear deal. DW takes a look at the timing of his visit, the various actors involved and their goals. (10.06.2019)
Moscow and Tehran are both cozying up to North Korea as the White House's make-or-break policy flounders. While their motivations are different, they're both trying to seize a strategic international chance. (28.04.2019)