 Iran′s supreme leader says Tehran will not be bullied by US | News | DW | 04.06.2019

News

Iran's supreme leader says Tehran will not be bullied by US

Speaking on the 30th anniversary of the death of Grand Ayatollah Khomeini, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has said "resistance has a cost, but the cost of surrendering to the enemy is higher." He also criticized Saudi Arabia.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaking at a ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini's death (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Zareian)

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei denounced American pressure on Iran during a ceremony marking the 30th anniversary of the death of Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, on Tuesday.

In the speech at Khomeini's mausoleum, which was broadcast live on state TV, Khamenei said that "standing and resisting the enemy's excessive demands and bullying is the only way to stop him."

He told his audience, "Resistance has a cost, but the cost of surrendering to the enemy is higher."

Read more: Opinion: US-Iran escalation a threat, but war unlikely

  • US President Donald Trump signs an EO on Iran sanctions (Shealah Craighead )

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Sanctions signed off

    US President Trump signed an executive order on August 5 aimed at piling financial pressure on Tehran to force a "comprehensive and lasting solution" to Iranian threats, including its development of missiles and regional "malign" activities. Trump warned that those who don't wind down their economic ties to Iran "risk severe consequences."

  • Banknotes: US dollars, euros and Iranian rials (Getty Images/AFP/A. Kenare)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Where's the money?

    The first phase, which took effect on August 7, targets the Islamic Republic's access to US banknotes, making transactions in a US-dollar dominated financial world difficult. A ban on Iran purchasing precious metals including gold further serves as an attempt to cut the country off from global markets.

  • IranAir passenger plane (picture alliance/AP Photo)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Planes, cars and carpets

    Phase one also hits key industries including the purchase of commercial planes, cars and carpets. Iranian imports of graphite, aluminum, steel, coal, gold and some software are also affected. German automaker Daimler called off the production and sale of Mercedes-Benz trucks in Iran indefinitely after the sanctions came into force.

  • Iranian oil platform (Reuters/R. Homavandi)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    Fuel to the fire

    A second phase of sanctions — which is due to take effect on November 5 and will block Iran's oil sales — is due to cause more damage. Several countries, however, including China, India and Turkey have indicated they are not willing to entirely cut their Iranian energy purchases.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    'Psychological warfare'

    Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States had launched "psychological warfare" against Iran to create division amongst its people. But he insisted that Iran still can rely on its allies China and Russia to keep its oil and banking sectors afloat. He has also demanded compensation for decades of American "intervention" in the Islamic Republic.

  • The EU's foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, with New Zealand foreign minister, Winston Peters (picture-alliance/AP/New Zealand Herald/M. Mitchell)

    US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

    EU protection

    European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc is encouraging small and medium enterprises to increase their business with Iran. She said Tehran has been compliant with their nuclear-related commitments. The EU issued a "blocking statute" to protect European businesses from the impact of the sanctions.

    Author: Keith Walker


'America is in political decline'

Without mentioning US President Donald Trump by name, Khamenei said the fact that, "The fate of more than 300 million humans is in the hands of a person with such characteristics, is a sign of America's political decline."

Khamenei continued: "In America itself there is so much discussion about his mental and moral stability ... when such a person is the president of a country, this shows the political and moral decline of that country."

The supreme leader also warned Iranian politicians against negotiating with the US, saying, "Wherever Americans have set foot, war broke out, fratricide began, sedition was instigated, or an exploitation or colonialism began."

His warning comes just days after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo suggested Washington would negotiate with Tehran "with no preconditions," but that Iran must return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) first.

Watch video 00:40

Rouhani: 'We announced a reduction, not withdrawal'

Iran under pressure

The Trump administration unilaterally withdrew the US from the 2015 international treaty in May 2018 and re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic republic. Iran maintains that it has upheld its end of the nuclear deal and only withdrew from portions of it after the US left.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have increased of late with the US placing new sanctions on Iran's oil sector as well as deploying an aircraft carrier squadron, cruise missiles, and B-52 bombers to the region citing unspecified threats from Iran.

Khamenei says the US is pressuring his country because it has developed its missile program to the point where it has become a true deterrent. Speaking of the US, he said, "they want us to be losers and put up our hands as a sign of surrender, and because we don't do that, they threaten us."

Watch video 01:58

Sanctions bite hard as Iran marks 40th year since revolution

Critical of Saudi Arabia

But the US was not the only adversary Khamenei singled out in the speech. He also criticized Saudi Arabia for siding with the US. Regional rivals, the Saudis have actively sought ever-closer alliances with the US in isolating Iran.

Recently, Saudi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Assaf called on Muslim nations to band together against Iran with "all means of force and firmness."

Iran and Saudi Arabia have been at odds for years, and their rivalry has been highlighted in the ongoing conflicts in Syria and Yemen, where they back opposing sides.

Read more: Opinion: Tehran and Riyadh are two murderous theocracies

The Saudis, who broke off diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 in the wake of an attack on its Tehran embassy following the execution of Shia opposition cleric Nimr al-Nimr by Riyadh, accuse Iran of threatening regional stability and security.

Tehran vehemently denies such accusations.

Watch video 01:48

US, Iran issue mutual threats on Twitter

js/se (AFP, AP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

US ready to talk with Iran 'with no preconditions': Mike Pompeo

The US secretary of state's statement came a day after Iranian President Rouhani suggested that Tehran was not opposed to talks with Washington. US-Iran tensions have escalated significantly over the past several weeks. (02.06.2019)  

Iran's Rouhani: We're open to talks if US shows respect

President Hassan Rouhani has suggested that Iran is not opposed to negotiations with Washington, but will not be pressured into them. Tensions have escalated significantly over the past several weeks. (01.06.2019)  

Opinion: US-Iran escalation a threat, but war unlikely

The world is on edge over heightened tensions between the US and Iran. But that doesn't mean military confrontation is imminent, writes Rainer Hermann of the German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (12.05.2019)  

Trump willing to negotiate when Iran is 'ready' for talks

The US would "certainly negotiate" with Iran if Tehran made a move, US President Donald Trump said after downplaying the Iran threat. Separately, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said the time was not right for talks. (21.05.2019)  

Iran marks 40 years since Islamic revolution

People flooded Tehran's Freedom Square as they celebrated the 40th anniversary of the 1979 ousting of the monarchy. Anti-US sentiment was on show with some demonstrators chanting "death to America" and burning US flags. (11.02.2019)  

US policy spreads gloom in Iran

American sanctions are supposed to paralyze Iran's economy and put pressure on the government. But their far-reaching effects are blocking societal progress and leading to greater oppression. (30.12.2018)  

Khamenei doubtful Europe can save Iran nuclear accord

The supreme leader's comments suggest Iran is impatient with Europe's slow response to save the nuclear accord. Economic troubles are piling pressure on President Hassan Rouhani. (29.08.2018)  

Islamic bloc supports Palestinians, backs Saudis in Iran conflict

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has indirectly condemned Washington for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. But the 57-nation bloc backed US-ally Saudi Arabia over an ongoing conflict with Iran. (01.06.2019)  

Pompeo visit to Germany highlights differences, commonalities

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with the German chancellor and foreign minister on his first Berlin visit. While Angela Merkel stressed close ties, differing views also became apparent. (31.05.2019)  

John Bolton says Iran is 'almost certainly' behind oil tanker 'attacks'

President Donald Trump's national security adviser has claimed Iran was behind attacks on oil tankers in the Persian Gulf, without providing evidence. Tehran has called the accusation "laughable." (29.05.2019)  

US to send 1,500 troops to Middle East for 'protection' against Iran

Both President Trump and the Pentagon stressed that they were not seeking to engage in a military conflict with Iran. Trump has been trying to pressure Tehran into negotiating a new nuclear deal. (24.05.2019)  

Yemen: Houthi drone 'hits Saudi arms depot'

Iran-aligned Houthi rebels say they have flown a bomb-laden drone into an airport with a military base in Saudi Arabia. This comes amid a recent spike in tensions between the regional rivals. (21.05.2019)  

Donald Trump threatens 'official end of Iran'

In a provocative tweet, the US president described retaliation that would mark "the official end of Iran." Iran has remained defiant, saying "genocidal taunts" would not be enough to destroy the country. (19.05.2019)  

Syria conflict: What do the US, Russia, Turkey and Iran want?

Syria's complex and devastating civil war has drawn in multiple foreign powers since it broke out in 2011. With Russia and Turkey seeking new solutions, DW examines where the major players stand on the conflict. (23.01.2019)  

Saudi king: Iran-backed groups threaten global oil supplies

Saudi Arabia's King Salman has warned that Iran's aggression is a "grave danger" to the security of maritime traffic. Iran said it regretted the king's "abuse" of his country's "privilege." (01.06.2019)  

Saudi Arabia tells Iran to stop 'interfering' after Riyadh severs diplomatic ties

Saudi Arabia's UN ambassador has said ties would be restored when Iran stops "interfering" in other countries' internal affairs. The dispute follows an attack on Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran over the weekend. (05.01.2016)  

Opinion: Tehran and Riyadh are two murderous theocracies

Following the execution of Shiite cleric Nimr Al-Nimr tension between Saudi-Arabia and Iran has been mounting. DW's Kersten Knipp believes that both countries' leaders are deeply cynical and welcome these developments. (04.01.2016)  

Iran warns Saudi Arabia of 'divine revenge' following execution of Shiite cleric

A war of words has escalated between Tehran and Riyadh following a death sentence handed down to an opposition cleric. Iran's Supreme Leader has condemned the killing, shortly after protesters stormed the Saudi embassy. (03.01.2016)  

Iranian protesters storm Saudi embassy in Tehran

Iranian demonstrators broke into the Saudi embassy in Tehran, smashing furniture and setting fires before police forced them out. The rioters were protesting the execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr. (03.01.2016)  

US sanctions against Iran are back in effect

The first phase of US sanctions against Iran went back into effect in early August. Here's a breakdown of what the sanctions are targeting and how Iran has reacted to the measures. (07.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Rouhani: 'We announced a reduction, not withdrawal'  

Sanctions bite hard as Iran marks 40th year since revolution  

US, Iran issue mutual threats on Twitter  

Related content

USA Trump und Modi im Weißen Haus

US President Donald Trump terminates preferential trade status for India 01.06.2019

Washington accuses New Delhi of deploying a wide range of trade barriers that negatively affect US commerce. Media reports say that India could impose higher import duties on US goods in response to Trump's latest move.

Hinrichtung in Kuwait

'Death penalties are the norm in Saudi Arabia' 23.05.2019

Saudi Arabia is once again planning to execute religious activists, according to the "Middle East Eye" website. Madawi Al-Rasheed, an expert on Saudi society, says mass executions are becoming common in the Gulf kingdom.

Saudi-Arabien Mekka Gipfel islamischer Staaten

Islamic bloc supports Palestinians, backs Saudis in Iran conflict 01.06.2019

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has indirectly condemned Washington for recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital. But the 57-nation bloc backed US-ally Saudi Arabia over an ongoing conflict with Iran.

