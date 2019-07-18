 Iran′s Revolutionary Guard report capture of UK tanker | News | DW | 19.07.2019

News

Iran's Revolutionary Guard report capture of UK tanker

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said they have seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for allegedly violating international laws. The UK government said it was "urgently seeking further information."

Stena Impero tanker

Captured tanker Stena Impero allegedly sailed through international waters

Iranian forces took control of British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and directed it towards the Iranian coast, the owner of the vessel said.

The ship was "approached by unidentified small craft and a helicopter… while the vessel was in international waters" Swedish-based transport company Stena Bulk said in a statement.

"We are presently unable to contact the vessel," the company added.

The company said that 23 people had been abroad the vessel, and that no injuries have been reported.

Separately, Iran's state TV reported the country's Revolutionary Guard said the ship was captured for "not following international maritime regulations."

Read more: UK says Iran tanker will be freed, unless it goes to Syria

Retribution for Grace 1 tanker?

The UK Ministry of Defence also said they were looking into the reported incident.

"We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf," a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Iran's move comes after Britain detained an Iranian tanker, Grace 1 on July 4 near Gibraltar. A senior Iranian official then threatened "reciprocal action" over the incident.

Last week, the UK authorities said Iranian forces tried to capture one of their cargo vessels, forcing a Royal Navy warship to intervene.

More to come...

