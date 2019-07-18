Iran's Revolutionary Guard report capture of UK tanker

Iranian forces have taken control of British oil tanker Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday and are directing it towards the Iranian coast, the owner of the vessel have said.

The ship was "approached by unidentified small crafts and a helicopter… while the vessel was in international waters" Swedish-based transport company Stena Bulk said in a statement.

"We are presently unable to contact the vessel," they added.

Separately, Iran's state TV said the country's Revolutionary Guard said the ship was captured for "not following international maritime regulations."

The UK Ministry of Defence also said they were looking into the reported incident.

"We are urgently seeking further information and assessing the situation following reports of an incident in the Gulf," a spokesman for the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

Iran's move comes after Britain detained an Iranian tanker on July 4 near Gibraltar. A senior Iranian official then threatened "reciprocal action" over the incident. Last week, the UK authorities said Iranian forces tried to capture one of their cargo vessels, forcing a Royal Navy warship to intervene.

