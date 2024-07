Michael Okwu

07/06/2024 July 6, 2024

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian has won the runoff vote for Iran's presidency. He garnered 16 million votes ahead of hard-liner Saeed Jalili, who got fewer than 14 million. DW News spoke with Ali Fathollah-Nejad of the Center for Middle East and Global Order about the result's significance.