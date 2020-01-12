Iran's Kimia Alizadeh 'training in the Netherlands' with Olympic hopes unclear

Kimia Alizadeh, who as an 18-year-old won the bronze medal in Taekwondo at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, would like to win another medal in Tokyo this year. But the only thing that seems clear is that it won't be for Iran.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, she announced that she had broken with the Islamic Republic as she no longer wanted to be part of "hypocrisy, lies, injustice and flattery" as "one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran."

"I wore whatever they told me and repeated whatever they ordered. Every sentence they ordered I repeated. None of us matter for them, we are just tools," she added.

She also accused Iranian officials of sexism and mistreatment.

'Training in the Netherlands'

Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency quoted her as saying she had "emigrated to the Netherlands." Dutch public broadcaster NOS has reported that the now 21-year-old has been training in the country for several weeks. NOS quoted taekwondo coach Mimoun El Boujjoufi as saying Alizadeh had first approached him about a month ago.

"She was on holiday in Europe, but decided with her partner not to return to Iran," El Boujjoufi said. "Of course she is welcome here. We know her qualities. She is a great addition to taekwondo in the Netherlands."

However, it is unclear whether Alizadeh has applied for asylum in the country. So far, there has been no comment on the matter from the Dutch Foreign Ministry.

According to the ISNA report, Alizadeh also said she was hoping to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under a flag other than Iran's. However, this may not be so simple.

Responding to a DW query as to whether this could be possible in time for July and August's Games, the International Olympic Committee stated only that: "The IOC has had no contact with the athlete."

Olympic citizenship rule

However, Rule 41 of the Olympic Charter governing which country an athlete may compete for makes it look like a long shot, even if Alizadeh were to find a new country to compete for in such a short period of time. While the rule states that an athlete with dual citizenship may choose which one he or she wishes to compete for, it does impose some limitations. This includes a requirement that three years have passed since the athlete last represented his or her other country in the Olympics or in a major regional or global competition. This would appear to apply to Alizadeh, as she won bronze at the 2018 Asian Championships.

However the rule also states that the IOC Executive Board may reduce or even cancel this waiting period "with the agreement of the NOCs [National Olympic Committees] and the relevant IF [International Federation] concerned." Still one has to think that the Iranian NOC would be reluctant at best to let her go.

IOC Refugee Olympic Team

Depending on whether Alizedeh applies for asylum in the Netherlands, a second option may be open to her. In 2016, the IOC announced that a team of 10 refugees would be allowed to compete in Rio under the Olympic flag. The IOC announced last year that an IOC Refugee Olympic Team would compete at Tokyo too. The team is to be announced in June.

Alizadeh is the third top Iranian sports person in recent months to have announced that they would no longer represent the country in international competition.

Last month, Iran's chess federation announced that Alireza Firouzja had decided not to play for the country over its informal ban on competing against Israeli players.

Iranian world judo champion now a Mongolian citizen

This came three months after the International Judo Federation (IJF) said Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, the 2018 world champion, had refused to return home over fears for his safety after he ignored orders from his national federation to pull out of fights to avoid a potential final meeting with an Israeli.

In December, the IJF posted a statement on its website announcing that Mollaei had been granted Mongolian citizenship.

The IOC didn't immediately respond to a DW query as to whether this meant that the 28-year-old would be cleared to represent Mongolia at the Tokyo Games.