 Iran′s Hassan Rouhani: ′Single blunder can fuel big fire in Persian Gulf′ | News | DW | 25.09.2019

News

The Iranian president has accused the US of "merciless economic terrorism." In his speech at the UN General Assembly, he also urged the regional countries to fix their own problems instead of seeking foreign help.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani addresses the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City

In his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani ruled out negotiations with the US as long as economic sanctions against his country are in place.

"I would like to announce that our response to any negotiation under sanctions is negative," Rouhani said, adding that the US must lift the sanctions to pave the way for meaningful negotiations on a nuclear deal.

Rouhani warned that Iran might exit the 2015 nuclear deal if the European powers failed to salvage it. "We are committed to the nuclear deal ... but Iran's patience has a limit," said the president, who signed the 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers.

The 2015 deal was struck over concerns about Iran's nuclear program, which Tehran insisted was for civilian use, aimed to produce weapons. US President Donald Trump withdrew from the accord last year and reimposed sanctions.

European powers opposed the US implementation of sanctions and have sought to keep the deal alive, in part by trying to shield Iran from the impact of the US penalties.

A bleak speech

Rouhani touched upon on a number of topics in his UN General Assembly speech, including the conflict in the Persian Gulf, the oil shipment in the Strait of Hormuz and the conflict in Yemen.

He warned that a "single blunder" in the region could "fuel a big fire."

With tensions high and conflicts flaring, the region was "on the edge of collapse," Rouhani said, adding that the regional security would improve when the US pulls out its troops.

The Iranian president demanded that Saudi Arabia end its "offensive" in Yemen after an attack in the oil-rich kingdom, which Washington and Riyadh blamed on Tehran.

"The security of Saudi Arabia will be guaranteed with the termination of aggression in Yemen, rather than by inviting foreigners," he said, adding that the regional security was the responsibility of regional countries, not the US.

"Security shall not be supplied with American weapons and intervention," he said. "Security cannot be purchased or supplied by foreign governments."

"The US failed to solve conflicts in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, and isn't capable of playing a role in calming tensions and bringing peace to the region now," he said, adding that the UN must form a "coalition of hope" in the Persian Gulf region to promote peace, stability and welfare for all countries.

'Economic terrorism'

The Iranian president accused the US of unleashing "merciless economic terrorism" on his country.

Rouhani dubbed the US sanctions against his country the "harshest in history," saying that Washington has "made a lot of efforts" to "deprive Iran from the advantages of participating in the global economy."

Despite restrictions created by the US, Iran's economic growth has been exemplary, according to the Islamic country's president.

  • US President Donald Trump gestures at a podium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The deal breaker

    President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

  • USA PK US-Präsident Trump und französicher Präsident Macron in Washington (Reuters/K. Lamarque)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Slap in the face

    Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

  • Iranian President Hassan Rouhani at the Bushehr nuclear power plant (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Iranian Presidency Office/M. Berno)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments'

    A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

  • USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier (AP)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Response to US pressure

    The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

  • The nuclear deal is reached in Vienna

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    A triumph of diplomacy

    The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

  • Logo International Atomic Energy Agency IAEA (picture-alliance/dpa/R. Schlager)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Compliance and verification

    The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

  • USA Barack Obama PK Iran Nuklear Deal (Reuters/Y. Gripas)

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Obama's achievement

    The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

  • Iranians celebrate the deal

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Iranians approved

    The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

  • US-Israel: Trump and Netanyahu

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    The opponents

    After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

  • Various EU foreign ministers and their Iranian counterpart meet in Belgium

    Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat

    Who's left?

    The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.


