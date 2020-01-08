 Iran′s attack on Iraqi airbases ′almost a de-escalatory response′ | News | DW | 08.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iran's attack on Iraqi airbases 'almost a de-escalatory response'

Iran's military fired a volley of ballistic missiles at Erbil and Ain Al-Asad air bases. A weapons expert explains what missiles might have been used and why the response appears "almost de-escalatory" in nature.

An explosion is seen following missiles landing at what is believed to be Ain al-Asad Air Base in Iraq

Iran launched a salvo of ballistic missiles at US soldiers stationed at Erbil and Ain Al-Asad air bases, west of Baghdad, at about 2 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

The attacks came in retaliation for the US killing Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani on Friday by drone strike. US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday evening that there were no US casualties in the strike.

Matthew Smith, an analyst at defense industry news outlet Shephard explained to DW how Iran carried out the attack and why the bases were not able to defend themselves against the attack.

DW: What missiles did Iran use in the attack?

Matthew Smith: Iran is certainly among the most capable users of missiles within the region. Its missiles range in capability from short-range 300-kilometer (190-mile) up to 2,000-km intercontinental missiles.

Previously, the Iranians have used their Zulfiqar, Qiam-1 and Fateh-110 rockets to attack targets in Iraqi Kurdistan in 2018. Zulfiqar has a range of 700 kilometers, Qiam-1 has an 800km range and Fateh-110 has a range of 200km. So Iran demonstrated that capability with those rockets. Potentially a similar kind of rocket might have been used in this type of attack.

An aerial view of Ain al-Asad airbase

Iran attacked the Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq early on Wednesday morning

What protection would you expect bases such as Erbil and Ain Al-Asad to have?

You would not expect these bases to have very many air defense capabilities there because they wouldn't have been perceived as being in a very high-risk environment for that kind of attack.

The defense systems that could defend against ballistic missiles tend to be used against strategic capabilities — such as oil fields or power plants.

One such system is the Patriot — the US principle ballistic missile defense system. Patriot is a defensive system but it is also an extremely capable system. If it is too close to other countries then they tend to get a bit nervous. In the past when the US tried to deploy Patriot batteries in places such as Poland and other countries near Russia, then Russia has not been happy about it. These kinds of systems are very capable and very political in some ways.

The US has a gap in their short-range air defense and particularly for their deployed troops — to protect against drone and rocket attacks and basically the more asymmetric attacks by Iran and its proxies or flying drones and its weaponized payloads. But short-range missile defense would not have been effective against ballistic missiles.

Pieces of missile near where the attack took place

Iran has a range of ballistic missiles, with a range of reach from 300 kilometers up to 2000 kilometers.

How effective is Iranian air defense against a further US attack from the air?

Iran has been developing, deploying and buying air defense for a good number of years. It has the Russian S-300, a system roughly equivalent to the Patriot system, in that it is able to defend against aircraft attacks and ballistic missiles. Iran very recently unveiled its locally-developed Bavar 373 mobile air defense system. It also operated the Khordad system that was used to shoot down an American RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone in June 2019.

But if the US wanted to attack Iran directly then Iran would be unlikely to stop them from doing so, due to disparity between the US and Iran's capabilities.

One of the most interesting things about the missile attack is how restrained it was. It looks as though it was designed to cause as little damage as possible. A small number of missiles against a military target, it seemed Iraq had prior warning about the attack. There doesn't seem to be a huge number of American casualties, if any. It is almost a de-escalatory response.

Watch video 02:03

Trump: Iran 'standing down' in showdown with US

Matthew Smith is Director of Analysis at Shepard Media based in London, having also previously worked at UK aerospace giant BAE Systems and the defense analysis company Jane's Information Group, among other roles.

The interview has been condensed for brevity and clarity.

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Why the US and Iran are not at war

Iran has responded to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani with missile strikes on air bases in Iraq. Amid fears of war in the Middle East, experts say the strikes are more theatrics than direct retaliation. (08.01.2020)  

The German Bundeswehr's missions in the Middle East

Germany has temporarily removed some troops out of Iraq due to escalating tensions following the killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani. DW looks at the German armed forces' missions in the region. (07.01.2020)  

Tensions run high after Iran shoots down US drone

The US has confirmed that Iran's Revolutionary Guard shot down a maritime surveillance drone, but denied that it had been flying over Iranian airspace. US military officials called the incident an "unprovoked attack." (20.06.2019)  

Poland buys $4.75 billion Patriot missile system from US

The Polish president described it as "an extraordinary, historic moment." The purchase will allow the country to coordinate its anti-missile operations with NATO allies Germany, the Netherlands, Spain and Greece. (28.03.2018)  

Russia to supply Syria with S-300 defense systems

Moscow will boost Syria's armaments by sending them powerful S-300 missile defense systems, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has said. Moscow claims Israeli jets caused Syrians to shoot down a Russian spy plane. (24.09.2018)  

Iran to continue ballistic missile program despite EU warning

Tehran said in a letter to the UN that it was "determined to resolutely continue" enriching uranium. This came following an EU letter rebuking the government and a Russian firm suspending cooperation. (05.12.2019)  

US deploys air defense systems to Saudi Arabia

The US is deploying ground-based air defense systems and 200 troops to Saudi Arabia in response to this month's strikes at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure. (27.09.2019)  

Kurdish families caught between Iran and the US

Why are members of an Iranian Kurdish resistance group based in neighboring Iraqi Kurdistan being targeted by Iranian missiles? And what can the West do to help? Judit Neurink reports from Koya. (07.10.2018)  

Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general's assassination

US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general. (08.01.2020)  

Iran fires missiles at US targets in Iraq — live updates

Iran has launched ballistic missiles targeting the US presence in Iraq, including Ain Assad airbase. US President Donald Trump has said he will deliver a speech later on Wednesday. Follow DW for the latest updates. (08.01.2020)  

WWW links

newsletter

newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trump: Iran 'standing down' in showdown with US  

Related content

Kassem Soleimani, der Kommandeur der iranischen Al-Kuds-Brigaden

Qassem Soleimani: Timeline of events following Iranian general's assassination 08.01.2020

US politicians rejoiced over Soleimani's assassination while Iranians mourned him as a national hero. We sum up key events in the days and moments following the attack on Iran's most powerful military general.

Iran Trauerzeremonie für getöteten General Soleimani in Teheran

Iran: Qassem Soleimani funeral — in pictures 06.01.2020

Thousands of Iranians gathered on Monday to mourn the death of General Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike at the largest funeral Tehran has seen for thirty years. Iran's Supreme leader vowed "severe revenge" on the US.

Bildkombo Donald Trump und Ali Khamenei

Why the US and Iran are not at war 08.01.2020

Iran has responded to the killing of General Qassem Soleimani with missile strikes on air bases in Iraq. Amid fears of war in the Middle East, experts say the strikes are more theatrics than direct retaliation.

Advertisement