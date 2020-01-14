Iranians were 'lied to' over downed plane, foreign minister admits

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday said that Iranians were "lied to" for days following theaccidental shooting down of a Ukrainian airliner, which left all 176 passengers dead.

His comments at a security conference in New Delhi are the first time an Iranian official has referred to the initial story, that the air disaster was downed due to a technical malfunction, as a lie.

Watch video 02:15 Protests in Iran after downing of Ukrainian plane

Widespread protests

The tragedy has sparked days of angry protests in the country, with demonstrators calling for the resignation of top officials.

"In the last few nights, we've had people in the streets of Tehran demonstrating against the fact that they were lied to for a couple of days," Zarif said.

Read more: US denies Iran's Zarif visa for UN Security Council meeting: reports

He added that he and President Hassan Rouhani only found out that a missile had downed the flight on Friday. However, the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, which was responsible for downing the airplane, knew immediately after the event took place.

Zarif said the United States is also partially to blame for the downing of the jet. The "ignorance and arrogance" of the US is "fuelling mayhem," he added.

Watch video 02:43 Share Iran defends plan to speed up uranium enrichment Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3PBho Iran defends plan to speed up uranium enrichment

Nuclear deal in jeopardy

Meanwhile, Zarif also said that Iran would reject any direct nuclear negotiations with the United States, due to uncertainty over how long any agreement made with US President Donald Trump would last.

Read more:Germany, France, UK: 'Essential' Iran stick to nuclear deal

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called for the president to replace Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with a new agreement to ensure that Iran does not develop atomic weapons. Trump responded that he agreed with Johnson that a new "Trump deal" should replace the 2015 pact.

"We had a US deal and the US broke it. If we have a Trump deal, how long will it last, another 10 months?" Zarif said at the conference.

lc/rt (dpa, Reuters, AP)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.