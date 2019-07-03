 Iranians ′stuck in a vicious cycle′ over US tensions | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 05.07.2019

Asia

Iranians 'stuck in a vicious cycle' over US tensions

Tensions are running high in the Persian Gulf after Iran warned that it will increase its enrichment of uranium to "any amount that we want," starting on Sunday. Many in Iran feel conflicted about the current situation.

A bazar in Tehran

July 7 marks the deadline set by Iran to the remaining signatories of the 2015 international nuclear deal — the UK, France, Germany, Russia and China — to come up with new terms to ensure that Iran's commercial interests aren't hurt by renewed American sanctions.   

Tensions between Iran and the US have been running high ever since President Donald Trump pulled America out of the deal — officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — over a year ago and started slapping unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

In response, Iran said it would begin backing away from the nuclear accord's terms, if the other powers didn't find a way to ease its pain.

Iranian authorities on Monday acknowledged Iran broke through a limit placed on its stockpile of low-enriched uranium, exceeding the 300-kilogram limit set by the 2015 deal.

Watch video 01:52

US-Iran tensions on a new high

Two days later, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned that Tehran will increase its enrichment of uranium to "any amount that we want," beginning on Sunday. The comments put increased pressure on Europe to find a way around the intense US sanctions targeting Iran.

Iran's nuclear deal currently bars it from enriching uranium above 3.67%, which is enough for nuclear power plants, but far below the 90% needed for weapons. An increasing stockpile and higher enrichment closes the estimated one-year window Iran would need to produce enough material for a nuclear bomb, something Iran denies it wants but the nuclear deal sought to prevent.

Read more: Iran violates nuclear deal — what comes next?

Trump responded to Rouhani's statement by warning Iran to "be careful with the threats." The US president added: "They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before."

The US has beefed up its military presence in the Middle East by deploying an aircraft carrier task force, B-52 bombers and F-22 fighters to the region. And Iran recently shot down a US military surveillance drone.

Both Washington and Tehran have said they don't want war. But as tensions continue to rise, the possibility of a miscalculation remains considerable, risking a dangerous escalation. 

Read more: Iran warns US to drop sanctions as time runs out for nuclear deal

From bad to worse

Many ordinary Iranians, however, are preoccupied by day-to-day economic problems. Over the past couple of years, inflation and unemployment have risen drastically. For many people in the sanction-hit country, it's becoming increasingly hard to get by.

Watch video 01:09

Iran markets hit record highs despite US sanctions

"I heard about the 60-day deadline [ending on July 7] Iran set for the Europeans. But I didn't care enough to check exactly which date that would be? What difference would it make for us in the end?" said Lida Ardeshir, a 40-year-old tourist guide living in Tehran.

"It's becoming impossible to live a normal life. Everything has become so expensive. Most people like me are struggling to make ends meet. How can it become worse than this?" she told DW.

Read more: JCPOA reeling, Iran's youth seek sustainable economic path

The US sanctions have hurt ordinary Iranians by sending prices for staples and consumer goods soaring and weakening the local currency. Business and investment activity have suffered as a result of the economic downturn. 

The reimposition of American sanctions turned the situation from bad to worse, say many Iranians. "In Iran, people were already under a huge amount of pressure before the US sanctions were reimposed. With the prices now skyrocketing and increased restrictions on people, we have lost all ability to cope," Shahab, an Iranian, told DW.

Just another deadline?

Surprisingly, some Iranians appear to welcome an armed conflict between Tehran and Washington. This includes even people who experienced the ill effects of the 1979 Islamic Revolution as well as the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war. They are willing to ignore the past and view war as a means of achieving "liberation from the vicious Islamic Republic," said Nader.

Watch video 02:27

Anger in Iran over worsening economic situation

"We don't talk or care about the deadline. We all wait and hope for a spark that would free us after 40 years of darkness," Nader told DW via Telegram.

The level of violence the Iranian regime is ready to use against activists and the civil society has made it impossible to bring about change from the inside, he said. "Only a foreign power is able to bring us change. No one likes a war, but more and more people are ready to take the losses and damage of a war, rather than continuing a life of suffering under the reign of the Islamic Republic's government."

Read more: How Trump's sanctions are crippling Iran's economy

Some Iranian social media users have joked about the deadline set by Tehran. "I think it's not a bad idea for Zarif to give Europe a 90-day deadline afterward, so that they could sit and think about why they rejected the original 60-day deadline. This punishment may bring them back to their senses," tweeted Saeid Hosseinpour.

Whatever happens, the Iranian people will end up as victims anyway, Meysam told DW via Telegram. "We're stuck in a vicious cycle. Hoping for the change that was promised in exchange for stopping nuclear activities, doesn't seem to make any sense anymore."

  • Ayatollah Khomeini returns to Iran in 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Images)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    'I feel nothing'

    On February 1, 1979, Ayatollah Khomeini returned to Tehran from exile in France. When a reporter asked him how he felt upon his return to Iran, Khomeini replied: "Nothing — I feel nothing." Some analysts interpreted his remarks as the Shiite leader's idea about embarking on a "divine mission" where emotions hardly mattered.

  • Teheran 1978 Iraner demonstrieren für Ajatollah Khomeini (picture-alliance/dpa/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The Shah ran out of time

    Two months before Khomeini's return to Iran, an estimated six to nine million people took to the streets in the country's major cities. The demonstrations were largely peaceful, compared to the violent September 8, 1978, protests. The Shah regime, headed by Shah Mohammed Reza Pahlavi, had realized that its time in power was over and that they could not stop Khomeini's return.

  • Islamische Revolution 1979 (picture-alliance/IMAGNO/Votava)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Even women rooted for Khomeini

    The revolutionary mood was so intense in Tehran that even many women celebrated Khomeini's return, ignoring the fact that Khomeini had slammed Shah's measures for women's emancipation in exile. In 1963, the Shah of Iran granted women the right to vote.

  • Iran Kaiserin Farah Diba von Persien 1971 (picture alliance/akg-images/H. Vassal)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    A spectacle of exuberance

    In 1971, the Shah and his wife Farah Diba (seen in the picture) staged a lavish spectacle on the ancient site of Persepolis to mark the "2,500th anniversary of the Iranian monarchy." Many heads of state attended the event. Khomeini, in his message from exile, condemned the monarchy as "cruel, evil and un-Islamic."

  • Persisches Kaiserpaar im mexikanischen Exil (picture-alliance/UPI)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Exile and death

    Under pressure from the Islamic Revolution, the Shah (left) had left Iran on January 16, 1979. After spending time in several countries, he succumbed to cancer on July 27, 1980 in Cairo, Egypt.

  • Iran Revolution (Tasnim)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Consolidating power

    In the beginning, women's rights were not a major issue for the Islamic revolutionaries. They only imposed hardline Islam after consolidating their victory.

  • Iran Revolution 1979 Blumen (picture-alliance/dpa/EPU)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Soldiers join the revolution

    Upon Khomeini's return to Iran in 1979, the military did not confront the protesters. On February 11, the army declared itself neutral. Despite that, the revolutionaries executed several generals in February and April.

  • Iran Teheran Rückkhehr Ayatollah Ruhollah Chomeini Exil (picture-alliance/AP Photo/FY)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    New government

    Soon after his return, Khomeini declared the monarchy, the previous government and parliament illegal, and said he would appoint a government "because of the fact that this nation believes in me." According to Iran experts, it was not self-deception but reality.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Revolution von 1979 (Iranian.com)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    The liberal face of the revolution

    Mehdi Bazargan, a scholar and pro-democracy activist, had campaigned against the Pahlavi dynasty, for which he had been incarcerated for several years. Khomeini appointed him as his first prime minister, although Bazargan was critical of him as well. Bazargan had called Khomeini a "turbaned Shah" after a meeting with the Ayatollah in Paris. He remained in office for only nine months.

  • Bildergalerie Iran Geiselnahme Diplomaten USA (Fars)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Occupation of the US Embassy

    In November 1979, radical Iranian students seized the US Embassy in Tehran and took the embassy staff hostage. The students were fearful of Shah's return to power with US help. Khomeini took advantage of the situation. He dismissed his opponents as "US allies."

  • Iran Ali Chamenei während einer Rede in Teheran (Reuters/Official Khamenei website)

    Iran's Islamic Revolution 40 years on

    Ali Khamenei – guardian of the revolution

    In 1989, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was elected by the expert council to succeed Khomeini. Khamenei, to this date, has the ultimate power over all state institutions. Although the 79-year-old does not have the same charisma as his predecessor, he represents the policies of Iranian hardliners who refuse to reform the system and continue to persecute dissidents.

    Author: Hans Spross


