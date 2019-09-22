Iranian women allowed into football match for first time in almost 40 years

Bending to football world governing body FIFA, Iran has allowed women to attend a World Cup qualifying match in Tehran. It is the first time women have been allowed into a match in the country since 1981.
Some 4,000 women were in attendance as Iran faced off against Cambodia for a 2022 World Cup qualification match in Tehran's Azadi Stadium Thursday. Women have been barred from attending football matches since 1981, shortly after the Iranian revolution brought conservative Islamic clerics to power in the country.
Read more: Opinion: The tragic loss of Iran's #BlueGirl
Iran is the last country in the world to have forbidden women from attending football matches — Saudi Arabia recently lifted a similar ban. However, the country bowed to pressure from football's world governing body, FIFA, which had threatened to shut the the Iranian national team out of competitions if women were not allowed to attend international matches.
Female fans quickly bought up the 4,000 tickets allotted to women by the Iranian government, with many flashing victory signs and waving Iranian flags as they entered the stadium.
Female fans were afforded a special viewing section attended to by female police officers and doctors. None, however, were given press accreditation, something that had been previously promised by the Ministry of Sport.
Though women will be allowed to attend international matches, they will not be able to attend any other games, such as those in the Iranian domestic league or Asian Champions League.
The decision also followed the death of a young Iranian woman who set herself on fire after she was sentenced to prison for attempting to enter a stadium wearing a fake beard.
js/dr (AP, dpa)
Why does it take tragedy for the world, and the football world, to sit up and pay attention? The self-immolation of young Iranian "Blue Girl" Sahar Khodayari also lays FIFA's impotence bare, says Joscha Weber. (12.09.2019)
Attention has been focused on Iran since a woman killed herself after being detained for trying to enter a football match. FIFA has been pushing for Iran to lift a 40-year-old ban on women attending matches. (22.09.2019)
Iranian state TV did not broadcast a Bundesliga soccer match because of the presence of a woman as referee, media say. The Islamic country censors the showing of women in "revealing" clothes such as football shorts. (17.02.2019)
Forty years ago, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini founded the Islamic Republic of Iran. There is little excitement left from those times; even pro-reform forces are exhausted, except for the women among them. (11.02.2019)
A Saudi Arabian football stadium will open its doors to women on Friday for the first time in the nation's history. DW finds out what this means to a country that has begun to introduce more liberal values. (12.01.2018)