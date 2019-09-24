Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei calls Europe untrustworthy

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the United States and Europe are not trustworthy and also accused the West of "hostility towards the Iranian nation."

In a move that would halt optimism on reviving the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, the Iranian leader released a statement on his official website and a series of tweets on relations between Iran and the West.

"The countries which hold up the flag of hostility towards the Islamic system should not be trusted, principally America but some of these European countries as well, as they have a clear hostility towards the Iranian nation," Khamenei said.

"The Europeans present themselves as mediators and say many things, but they are all hollow," he added.

The abhorrent United States

Khamenei's ire continued on Twitter as he asked rhetorically: "Which government in the world today is as abhorred as the US?! I don't think any government. Maybe the Zionist regime is also abhorred in a way, but based on information from various sources, the US govt is the most abhorred government of the world."

Khamenei did not rule out new talks on the deal but he said they should not include Washington: "Doors are open to interaction, negotiation with all countries of the world except Zionist regimes & US."

The agreement that curbs Iran's nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief has been on life support since May 2018 when President Donald Trump withdrew the US from it and reimposed sanctions.

European olive branch

Germany, Britain and France, which are all signatories to the agreement, have tried to establish a trade mechanism to exchange

humanitarian and food goods with Iran following Washington's withdrawal from the deal.

French President Emmanuel Macron had suggested further life could be breathed into negotiations with a meeting between Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani while the two leaders were both at the UN General Assembly in New York this week, a move that was quickly ruled out by the Iranian president.

