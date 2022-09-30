 Iranian sports world criticizes regime | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 04.10.2022

Sports

Iranian sports world criticizes regime

Following the arrest of a former international, more Iranian athletes are criticizing the government's brutal actions toward protesters. Former Bayern Munich player Ali Karimi has become a figurehead in the protests.

Iran men's team shows support for Iranian women

Hossein Mahini, another Iranian international, was arrested and his home searched after he offered support for the protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini died while in custody after being detained by Iran's "morality police," who enforce rules on hijabs and other conservative Islamic modes of dress and behavior.

Mahini is now part of a broad front of prominent Iranians athletes who are condemning the violence and positioning themselves against the regime.

Iranian football icon and former Bayern Munich player Ali Karimi publicized Mahini's arrest via his closely followed social media accounts. He had previously condemned the unexplained circumstances surrounding Amini's death. Not even holy water could "wash away this disgrace," Karimi wrote.

Protesters have reportedly been chanting Karimi's and Mahini's names in demonstrations around the country. Last week, Karimi's house in Tehran was seized for several days.

Fans of Karimi's former club, Bayern Munich, offered support for the protests in Iran during Friday's Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, unfurling a banner that read: "Women, Life, Freedom! Solidarity with the feminist revolution in Iran!"

Werder Bremen fans also put up a banner during their club's match on Saturday against Borussia Mönchengladbach reading: "Down with the patriarchy, down with the Mullah regime. Long live the feminist revolution in Iran."

Beyond football 

Iranian athletes from other sports are also standing up to those in power.

Sadjad Estaki, who in 2015 became the first Iranian to play in Germany's renowned national handball league, announced his resignation from the national team in protest of the heavy-handed response to demonstrations.

Mojtaba Abedini, the country's most successful fencer and captain of the national team, has also quit. "Out of solidarity with the oppressed citizens of my homeland," Abedini posted. "I see it as my duty to declare my resignation from the national team in light of these events and out of respect for them."

Burning barricades at protests in Tehran

Protests have not subsided two weeks after the death of Mahsa Amini

Active players have also offered their support for the protests.

"Shame on you all, how carelessly people are murdered! Long live Iranian women!" posted Sardar Azmoun, the Bayer Leverkusen attacker. His post was later deleted, however, and an apology posted in its place.

But other Iranian teammates condemned the violence against the demonstrators.

"We are always on the side of the people, who demand nothing but their basic rights these days," Iran national team captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh wrote.

The response to these statements, however, has been divided. Many fans on social networks were angry that the criticism was too hesitant and timid. For the national team, which is the center of the sporting world for the football-loving people of Iran, support is crumbling shortly before the World Cup in Qatar.

No World Cup for Iran?

The Iranian women's rights group known as Open Stadiums has called on FIFA to expel Iran from the upcoming men's World Cup.

"Why should FIFA give the Iranian state and its representatives a global stage?" reads a letter that the organization sent to FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "This state not only refuses to respect fundamental rights and human dignity. It tortures and kills its own people."

The purely sporting perspective seems to have faded completely into the background in Iran. Solidarity and the fight for more women's rights has united many. 

Record-appearance holder Ali Daei spoke out against oppression and violence via Instagram, while former international Mehdi Mahdavikia was not afraid to warn those in power after the arrest of Hossein Mahini. "These days will go down in the memory of history," the 45-year-old former Hamburg and Eintracht Frankfurt player wrote.

In addition, he posted in symbolic fashion eight hands and arms holding each other. They stand for the country's various ethnic groups, which, according to the repeated concern from Tehran, could fall apart if there is no longer a strong central leadership. Their power is being shaken by the protests.

This article was originally written in German.

  • Close-up of a woman's face painted with France's iconic 'Marianne' brandishing an Iranian flag and leading silhouetted, protesting figures.

    Iran: Worldwide solidarity with ongoing protests

    Paris

    Many people around the world have been showing solidarity with the protesters in Iran. In the heart of the French capital, Paris, demonstrators marched on Sunday from the Place de la Republique to the Place de la Nation, chanting "Death to the Islamic Republic" and "Death to the dictator."

  • A crowd of people film a woman with long dark hair, dressed in a white crop top and a white skirt and whirling like a dervish.

    Iran: Worldwide solidarity with ongoing protests

    Istanbul, Diyarbakir and Izmir

    Many Iranian women were among the hundreds of protesters in the Turkish city of Istanbul. The demonstrators chanted slogans aimed at the Iranian government, such as "Women, life, freedom!" Women in particular also came out to express their solidarity in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, which has a large Kurdish population — Mahsa Amini was Kurdish — and in Izmir on the west coast.

  • Women dressed in red and black hold a placard and banner saying Solidarity and Stop femicide in German.

    Iran: Worldwide solidarity with ongoing protests

    Berlin

    Around 5,000 people protested in Berlin against the Iranian leadership, demanding international solidarity and an end to femicide. A spokesman for exiled Iranians in Germany called for the bloodshed to stop, and for Iran to enact democratic reforms.

  • Close-up of a woman with short dark hair in a black facemask. STOP KILLING US is written on it in white.

    Iran: Worldwide solidarity with ongoing protests

    Beirut

    Many people in the Middle East are also showing solidarity with the protest movement in Iran. In the Lebanese capital, Beirut, women came together outside the National Museum to demand an end to violence against women.

  • A row of women dressed in white, all holding frame drums and drumming with their right hands.

    Iran: Worldwide solidarity with ongoing protests

    Los Angeles

    People also gathered in the United States to show solidarity with women in Iran —as here, outside City Hall in Los Angeles, California, where a group of musicians played the daf, a traditional Iranian frame drum. Demonstrations also took place in London, Tokyo, and Madrid.

  • Blurred image of Iranian students fleeing tear gas near the entrance gate to the University of Isfahan.

    Iran: Worldwide solidarity with ongoing protests

    Sharif University, Tehran

    Since the start of the protests, students at Iranian universities have also been demonstrating against the leadership of the Islamic Republic and its repressive policies. Now, security forces in Tehran have attacked students and professors who were protesting at Sharif University. Videos and images of Sunday's violence, both there and in Isfahan, have been widely shared online. (dh/agencies)


Iran men's team shows support for Iranian women  

