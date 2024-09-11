Iran: President Pezeshkian visits Iraq on first trip abroad

The visit to Iraq represents Masoud Pezeshkian's first trip abroad since assuming office at the end of June.

Iran's new president, Masoud Pezeshkian, traveled to Iraq on Wednesday on his first official trip abroad since taking office.

During his trip, Pezeshkian hopes to cement Tehran's ties with Baghdad as regional tensions draw both countries into the widening turmoil.

"Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomes the president of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian," the Iraqi premier's office said in a statement alongside an image of the pair shaking hands on the tarmac at Baghdad airport.

Iraq's complex relations with the US and Iran

Matters in Iraq are complex as the country hosts several Iran-aligned parties and armed groups. Yet Iraq is also a partner of the United States, hosting around 2,500 US troops.

"We are planning to sign several agreements," Iran's state media quoted Pezeshkian as saying ahead of the visit. "We will meet senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad."

Pezeshkian has vowed to make relations with neighboring countries a priority as he seeks to mitigate the impact of US-led sanctions on its economy.

Iran threatens UK, France and Germany

On Tuesday, Western powers declared fresh sanctions on Tehran for supplying Russia with short-range missiles for use against Ukraine.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said Britain, France and Germany "will face the appropriate and proportionate action" for their "hostile" act.

Pezeshkian's visit comes amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, largely related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, which has attracted Iran-backed armed groups around the region and complicated Baghdad's ties with Washington.

Hours before Pezeshkian's arrival in the Iraqi capital, a blast rocked a base at the airport used by a US-led anti-jihadist coalition, security officials said.

A spokesperson for the Iranian-backed Ketaeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) in Iraq said the attack's objective was to "disrupt the Iranian president's visit."

jsi/kb (AP, AFP, Reuters)