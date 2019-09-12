 Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei: ′There is no guarantee that I will ever be able to return′ | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 12.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei: 'There is no guarantee that I will ever be able to return'

Saeid Mollaei says he deliberately threw a world championship semifinal fight, because Iranian authorities ordered him to avoid a possible gold medal fight against an Israeli opponent. He tells DW about his predicament.

Watch video 01:45

Embattled judoka Mollaei: 'I cannot return to Iran'

For Iranian athletes, deliberately losing to avoid facing Israeli opponents "is an unwritten order that has been applied for many years," judoka Saeid Mollaei told DW on Thursday. "This is something [the authorities] ask us to do and we have to comply with it, even if it is not a written law." 

Mollaei claimed that he was instructed to lose at the World Championships in Tokyo last month to ensure that he would not come up against Israel's Sagi Muki in the final. He added that after disobeying the order and entering the semi-final he knew that "there is no guarantee that I will ever be able to return to my country." Mollaei did not travel back to Iran after the competition, going to Germany instead, where he has a long-term visa. He will compete in the German judo Bundesliga for the Esslingen 1984 club.

'I was at a crossroads'

Mollaei said that he lost in the semi-final because he was under pressure after "different authorities called me, called my coach and said this to me (…) I was at a crossroads and I had to decide what to do. (…) Before that I showed that I can beat anybody (…) But faced with this difficult decision, thinking about my family and my future, I was completely lost. This is why I couldn't fight properly and I lost."

Of Israel's Sagi Muki, the new world champion, Mollaei said: "He is a friend of mine and I hope that we will one day be able to share this friendship in the ring, no matter who wins. The important thing is to show that friendship."

The athlete said his main goal was to win a gold medal at the next Olympics. The International Judo Federation (IJF) "said they would try to help me to ensure that I will be able to go to the Tokyo Olympics next year, either under the Olympic flag or for a different country."

The full interview will be posted here on Friday.

Audios and videos on the topic

Embattled judoka Mollaei: 'I cannot return to Iran'  

Related content

The tragic story of Saeid Mollaei 12.09.2019

Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei is a world champion. But now he faces a different kind of fight - for his future, his family and to compete at the next Olympics.

Embattled judoka Mollaei: 'I cannot return to Iran' 12.09.2019

In an exclusive interview with DW, Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei says he fears for his safety after ignoring orders to pull out of the world championships to avoid facing an Israeli opponent in the final. He is now considering seeking asylum in Germany.

Oman Benjamin Netanjahu und Sultan Qabus

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu makes rare visit to Oman 26.10.2018

The rare publicly announced meeting is the latest sign of slow steps at normalization between Israel and Gulf Arab states. Oman has played an important mediating role in the Middle East.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  