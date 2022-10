Istanbul, Diyarbakir and Izmir

Many Iranian women were among the hundreds of protesters in the Turkish city of Istanbul. The demonstrators chanted slogans aimed at the Iranian government, such as "Women, life, freedom!" Women in particular also came out to express their solidarity in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir, which has a large Kurdish population — Mahsa Amini was Kurdish — and in Izmir on the west coast.